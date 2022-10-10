Kaylum Boshier re-signs for 2023

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 13:56

The Chiefs Rugby Club is pleased to announce the re-signing of Kaylum Boshier for the 2023 Super Rugby season. The 23-year-old loose forward from Taranaki first made his debut for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2021 against the Crusaders and has since notched up 13 caps for the team.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan is delighted to have Boshier re-sign.

"Kaylum is an unsung hero in the Gallagher Chiefs. He is a well-respected team man, has excellent leadership potential and his ability to play all three loose forward positions is highly advantageous. He has always risen to the occasion when given opportunities, and I look forward to him playing a significant role over the coming seasons."

Previously, it looked that Boshier would take the cricket route for his sporting career after captaining the New Zealand Under-19s at the Cricket World Cup in 2018. In the same year, he made his debut for Taranaki and scored his first try for them in a Ranfurly Shield challenge.

Since that first try, Boshier has been all-in with rugby, leading him to join his brother in the Gallagher Chiefs in 2021. His older brother, Lachlan, was with the team from 2016 to 2021 before signing a two-season deal to play for Panasonic in Japan.

When asked about re-signing with the Gallagher Chiefs Boshier said he was grateful to be given the opportunity.

"Every chance to put the jersey on is special and I hope to do my family, friends and the Chiefs region proud. There’s no better feeling than running out at FMG Stadium Waikato in front of our fans."

Boshier was recently awarded the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls "Player of the Year" and "Player’s Player of the Year" for his impressive performances during the NPC season.