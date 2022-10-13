Weekend shearing competitions - Shearing Sports New Zealand

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 11:45

The new Shearing Sports New Zealand season steps up another notch this weekend as two competitions rebound from pandemic cancelations, including the first of eight in the eastern region of the North Island in more than 20 months.

The two are the Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Poverty Bay A and P Show and the Ellesmere A and P Society’s Selwyn Show Shearing Championships.

The competitions in Gisborne, on Friday and Saturday, are the first in the region from the East Coast to Wairarapa since the Dannevirke A and P Show at the start of February 2021.

The competitions open with a Speedshear and Quickthrow in the Gisborne Showgrounds from 1pm on Friday, with Gisborne’s 2017 World Champion woolhandlers, Joel Henare and Maryanne Baty, off to an 8am start on Saturday with a tutorial in the pavilion focusing on those competing for the first time or otherwise in the early stages of their careers and contesting the Novice and Junior events that start a full day of shearing and woolhandling competition immediately afterwards.

The competition includes the second round of the Wools of New Zealand Woolhandling Selection Series, the first round having been at Waimate last weekend.

The Ellesmere Shears at Leeston haven’t been held since 2019, competition organiser James Palmer saying it’s difficult getting it running again after two years off, and Shearing Sports New Zealand saying its vital the competitors get to the competitions to make sure they’re revived successfully.

The pandemic struck just as the Ellesmere show was about to celebrate 150 years.

Upcoming shows (for further information go to www.shearingsports.co.nz):

October 14-15 (Friday/Saturday):

Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships (Poverty Bay A and P Show): Gisborne Showgrounds, Main Rd, Gisborne 4010. Friday - Speedshear starts 1pm, Intermediate, Senior, Open, plus Quickthrow. Saturday - Competition starts 8am. Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Open shearing; Novice, Junior, Senior and Open woolhandling. Entries on the day, Be early, register early. Circuit points: New Zealand Shears Circuit (Open shearing); North Island Woolhandling Circuit (Open, Senior, Junior); New Zealand World Championships Selection Series (Open); Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.

October 15 (Saturday):

Ellesmere A and P Society Selwyn Spring Show: Ellesmere Showgrounds, 1650 Leeston Rd, Leeston 7632. Shearing starts 10am, Junior, Intermediate, Senior, Open and Speedshear. Entries on the day. Circuit points: Canterbury Shearing Circuit (Open); Canterbury-Marlborough Development Circuit (Junior, Intermediate); Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.

October 21 (Friday):

Great Raihania Shears Hawke’s Bay: Hawke’s Bay A and P Show, Tomoana Showgrounds, Elwood Ed, Hastings, Hawke’s Bay 4172. Shearing and woolhandling start 8am. Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Open shearing; Junior, Senior and Open woolhandling. Entries available on the day, register early. Circuit points: New Zealand Shears Circuit (Open shearing); North Island Woolhandling Circuit (Open, Senior, Junior); New Zealand World Championships Selection Series (Open); Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.

October 22 (Saturday):

Northern A and P Rangiora: Rangiora Showgrounds, 156 Ashley St, Rangiora 7400. Shearing starts 9am. Junior, Intermediate, Senior, Open, Open Plate and Open Blades. Open and Blades will start before lunch. Circuit points: Canterbury Shearing Circuit (Open); Canterbury-Marlborough Development Circuit (Junior, Intermediate); Open Blades World Championships New Zealand Team Selection series; Shearing Sports NZ Rankings.