Football Ferns return to play in Christchurch

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Football Ferns are returning home to play two games against Korea Republic in Åtautahi Christchurch at Orangetheory Stadium.
Hamilton Hindin Greene have tickets available for our clients to attend either fixture to support our sponsored athlete Meikayla Moore and her Football Fern teammates. Dates are below. Please contact us to secure a ticket.
Game 1: Saturday 12 November
Kick-off 2.30pm - Orangetheory Stadium
Game 2: Tuesday 15 November
Kick off 6pm - Orangetheory Stadium
Football Ferns and Glasgow City defender Meikayla Moore, a proud Christchurch local, says it’s always special to play at home, but to pull on the Fern in her hometown will be particularly memorable.
"To know that we are getting to play in Christchurch, where I'm from and where a couple of the girls hail from is pretty cool. I'm really looking forward to those two games in November and hopefully we can put on a really good show for those that turn out!"
This will be the first time the Football Ferns have played in the city since 1991.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice