Football Ferns return to play in Christchurch

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 13:56

The Football Ferns are returning home to play two games against Korea Republic in Åtautahi Christchurch at Orangetheory Stadium.

Hamilton Hindin Greene have tickets available for our clients to attend either fixture to support our sponsored athlete Meikayla Moore and her Football Fern teammates. Dates are below. Please contact us to secure a ticket.

Game 1: Saturday 12 November

Kick-off 2.30pm - Orangetheory Stadium

Game 2: Tuesday 15 November

Kick off 6pm - Orangetheory Stadium

Football Ferns and Glasgow City defender Meikayla Moore, a proud Christchurch local, says it’s always special to play at home, but to pull on the Fern in her hometown will be particularly memorable.

"To know that we are getting to play in Christchurch, where I'm from and where a couple of the girls hail from is pretty cool. I'm really looking forward to those two games in November and hopefully we can put on a really good show for those that turn out!"

This will be the first time the Football Ferns have played in the city since 1991.