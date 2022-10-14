Age isn't a barrier to being active and having fun - Nuku Ora

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 09:59

Confidence building, trying new activities, and having fun are just some of the reasons why adults aged 65+ will be attending the annual Senior Regional Games on 8 November from 10.00am-2.00pm at the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie. Free to attend, attendees get to choose to ‘have-a-go’ at Badminton, Spin Poi, Rock’n Roll dancing, Indoor Bowls, Pickleball, Table Tennis, Walking Netball, MÄori games, chair-based exercises, and sessions delivered by Live Stronger for Longer instructors. Board games will also be available, and a light lunch will be provided for participants at midday as well as the café being open.

Organised by Nuku Ora and the ASB Sports Centre, the Senior Regional Games are an annual event which provides older adults with the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of fun, light-exercise sports and activities. Janice Murrell, Community Development Lead - Older People at Nuku Ora said, "It’s not a competitive event - it’s all about having fun and the participants focusing on what their bodies can do, not what they can’t do!"

Attracting attendees from across the wider Wellington region, feedback from previous years has always been very positive with participants saying that they valued trying new activities, meeting new people, and having fun.

As well as benefiting the participants, the event also provides an opportunity for programme providers to showcase their activity and encourage new participants. Attendees will get useful take-away information regarding the classes and activities available in their areas and spot prizes will be given out during the day.

Participants are asked to register so that numbers can be catered for. The registration form and more information can be found at www.nukuora.org.nz/about/events/senior-regional-games/ Alternatively, people can email Janicem@nukuora.org.nz to answer questions or assist with taking group registrations.

A Senior Regional Games in the Wairarapa will take place in March 2023 with organisation for it getting underway soon.