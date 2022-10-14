Black Ferns primed for second Rugby World Cup encounter - NZ Rugby

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 11:10

Black Ferns coaches have made a raft of changes ahead of their second Rugby World Cup fixture against Wales at Waitakere Stadium this Sunday (kick off 3.15pm).

The team is;

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu (3)

Georgia Ponsonby (8)

Tanya Kalounivale (4)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (9)

Chelsea Bremner (7)

Alana Bremner (8)

Kendra Reynolds (7)

Charmaine McMenamin (29)

Ariana Bayler (5)

Ruahei Demant (22) - captain

Portia Woodman (21)

Theresa Fitzpatrick (13)

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (5)

Renee Wickliffe (45)

Ruby Tui (6)

Luka Connor (10)

Krystal Murray (4)

Santo Taumata (3)

Joanah Ngan-Woo (12)

Sarah Hirini (12)

Kendra Cocksedge (63)

Amy du Plessis (5)

Hazel Tubic (18)

Unavailable due to injury: Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Kennedy Simon

With wholesale changes to the starting line-up, five further players will make their Rugby World Cup debut on Sunday.

A new look front row sees Awhina Tangen-Wainohu with her first start in the black jersey and Tanya Kalounivale returning from injury, while hooker Georgia Ponsonby is promoted after playing from the bench last weekend.

Alana Bremner also makes a return from injury and will be joined by Kendra Reynolds and Charmaine McMenamin to make up the starting loose forward trio.

Auckland midfielders Theresa Fitzpatrick and Sylvia Brunt combine at second five-eighths and centre, while Renee Wickliffe gets a start on the wing in her fourth World Cup campaign, with Ruby Tui donning the fullback jersey for the first time.

Krystal Murray will make her Rugby World Cup debut off the bench.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Wayne Smith said while the squad is still carrying some injuries, they are happy with the strength of the team.

"We are balancing a desire to keep as much continuity as possible but we want to give players the opportunity to put their form out on the park. So we are putting in a lot of work around who plays when," said Smith.

After a monumental opening weekend, Smith said their is a focus this week on embracing the occasion.

"We need to use this whole occasion to make us better. We’re in our own country, marching behind our flag, it is the greatest time in our life. We need to use that to our advantage.

After the opening round of Rugby World Cup matches, the Black Ferns sit atop Pool A with five competition points, followed by Wales who claimed a late victory over Scotland last Sunday.

The Black Ferns have previously met Wales on four occasions, most recently a 44-12 win at the 2017 Rugby World Cup. The sides did play in a friendly last October before the Black Ferns Northern Tour in England.

Black Ferns v Wales previous results (all played at World Cups)

1991: Black Ferns 24 - Wales 6

2010: Black Ferns 41 - Wales 8

2014: Black Ferns 63 - Wales 7

2017: Black Ferns 44 - Wales 12