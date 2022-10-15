Kiwis named for RLWC opener - NZRL

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire has made only one change to the side used against Mate Ma’a Tonga in June for Sunday’s opening Pool C Rugby League World Cup match against Lebanon at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.30pm kick-off local time).
Returning in the centres is Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who was used there in the 2019 Tests against Australia and Great Britain but missed the midseason clash against the Tongans.
Maguire’s 17-man line-up includes four players who featured in the NRL grand final with Penrith front rower James Fisher-Harris starting and fellow prop Moses Leota on the bench. Parramatta’s Dylan Brown is again at standoff and Isaiah Papali’i in the second row while Marata Niukore, who made his New Zealand debut in the centres against Tonga, is in the extended 19-man squad.
NZ KIWIS v LEBANON
Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Sunday 16 October 2022
SQUAD NOPLAYER’S NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
1 Joseph MANU # 815
2 Ronaldo MULITALO # 824
21 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD # 820
4 Peta HIKU # 781
5 Jordan RAPANA # 798
6 Dylan BROWN # 826
7 Jahrome HUGHES # 819
8 Jesse BROMWICH (c) # 775
9 Brandon SMITH # 816
10 James FISHER-HARRIS # 801
11 Isaiah PAPALI’I # 817
12 Kenny BROMWICH # 796
13 Joseph TAPINE # 800
14 Kieran FORAN # 757
15 Moses LEOTA # 827
16 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA # 804
17 Briton NIKORA # 818
19 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK # 794
3 Marata NIUKORE # 825
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice