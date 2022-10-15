Kiwis named for RLWC opener - NZRL

Saturday, 15 October, 2022 - 00:09

New Zealand Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire has made only one change to the side used against Mate Ma’a Tonga in June for Sunday’s opening Pool C Rugby League World Cup match against Lebanon at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.30pm kick-off local time).

Returning in the centres is Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who was used there in the 2019 Tests against Australia and Great Britain but missed the midseason clash against the Tongans.

Maguire’s 17-man line-up includes four players who featured in the NRL grand final with Penrith front rower James Fisher-Harris starting and fellow prop Moses Leota on the bench. Parramatta’s Dylan Brown is again at standoff and Isaiah Papali’i in the second row while Marata Niukore, who made his New Zealand debut in the centres against Tonga, is in the extended 19-man squad.

NZ KIWIS v LEBANON

Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Sunday 16 October 2022

SQUAD NOPLAYER’S NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER

1 Joseph MANU # 815

2 Ronaldo MULITALO # 824

21 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD # 820

4 Peta HIKU # 781

5 Jordan RAPANA # 798

6 Dylan BROWN # 826

7 Jahrome HUGHES # 819

8 Jesse BROMWICH (c) # 775

9 Brandon SMITH # 816

10 James FISHER-HARRIS # 801

11 Isaiah PAPALI’I # 817

12 Kenny BROMWICH # 796

13 Joseph TAPINE # 800

14 Kieran FORAN # 757

15 Moses LEOTA # 827

16 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA # 804

17 Briton NIKORA # 818

19 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK # 794

3 Marata NIUKORE # 825