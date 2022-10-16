Marshall-King brought in for debut - NZRL

Sunday, 16 October, 2022 - 05:55

Hooker Jeremy-Marshall has been called up to make his Test debut after halfback Jahrome Hughes was today ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup opener against Lebanon at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Sunday (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Monday NZT).

The 28-year-old Hughes was ruled out after picking up a slight thigh strain in the Kiwis’ field session at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate near York on Thursday.

In his absence, the 26-year-old Marshall-King comes onto the interchange with veteran Kieran Foran (32) replacing Hughes at halfback for his 23rd Test.

Marshall-King, Kiwi great Benji Marshall’s younger brother, became Kiwi #830 when he wore the New Zealand jersey for the first time - and scored a try - in last week’s 74-0 warm-up win against Leeds.

Maguire said Hughes would be available for the Kiwis’ second Pool C match against the Jamaicans in Hull next Saturday.

NZ KIWIS v LEBANON

Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Sunday 16 October 2022

SQUAD NOPLAYER’S NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER

1Joseph MANU# 815

2Ronaldo MULITALO# 824

21Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820

4Peta HIKU# 781

5Jordan RAPANA# 798

6Dylan BROWN# 826

14Kieran FORAN# 757

8Jesse BROMWICH (c)# 775

9Brandon SMITH# 816

10James FISHER-HARRIS# 801

11Isaiah PAPALI’I# 817

12Kenny BROMWICH# 796

13Joseph TAPINE# 800

15Moses LEOTA# 827

16Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804

17Briton NIKORA# 818

22Jeremy MARSHALL-KING#830

19Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK# 794

3Marata NIUKORE# 825