Transtasman shearing tests postponed because of Australia floods - Shearing Sports NZ

Sunday, 16 October, 2022 - 15:47

The first transtasman shearing and woolhandling test matches in more than two years have been postponed because of the flooding and expectation of more heavy rain in devastated parts of Australian state Victoria.

The machine shearing, blades shearing and woolhandling tests are being held during the Australian national championships, which were to have been held next weekend in Bendigo, Vic.

The venue at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds in Bendigo has been declared an emergency evacuation centre for people displaced by floodwaters still rising across the Riverina Plains further north, a plan which Sports Shear Australia has been told could be in place "for some time."

Investigating other options, including other facilities, organisers have postponed the championships and the transtasman events until November 24-26 in the hope they will still be able to be held.

The annual home-and-away transtasman tests, dating back to a shearing match in Euroa, Vic., in 1974, have been suspended since the last at Masterton in 2020, because of the global pandemic.

Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman Sir David Fagan conceded the difficulties and possible extra cost in rebooking a team of nine, including seven competitors, but said: "It’s not the end of the World. For a lot of people over there it is the end of the World."

"They’ve got a lot more to worry about," he said. "Naturally it’s those people that we are thinking of and are concerned for."

Sports Shear Australia chairman Dave Lawrence, who is from Southern Brook, West Australia, but who was "fortuitously" in Bendigo after working in New South Wales and thus able to see the situation for himself, said he understood about 12 evacuees had arrived two days ago, expecting it to be as little as a 24-hour stay.

While Bendigo is on higher ground, without the threat of river flooding, the situation was rapidly deteriorating elsewhere and by mid-Sunday it was estimated over 200 evacuees were on-site.

"We understand, this is much more important than shearing," he said, having told teams across the six states and the New Zealand contingent of the change of plans.

Among those changes were his own, now expecting to crutch the 2000 merino wethers being held for the championships, and, also fortuitously, likely to be still available for the event in six weeks’ time.