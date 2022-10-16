Never too late for shearer Braddick to start to the year of the golden chance - Shearing Sports NZ

Sunday, 16 October, 2022 - 16:30

Dreams of something big have started to open up for Eketahuna shearer Hemi Braddick who on Saturday won his first Open shearing title in eight years of trying.

It’s a season where two shearers, from the finals of the 2023 Golden Shears and New Zealand Shears Open finals, will win places in the Wools of New Zealand national team for the World Championships in Scotland next June.

The 31-year-old Braddick said after the breakthough in the Poverty Bay A and B Show’s Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships’ Open shearing final, it will be the dream of many of New Zealand’s top Open-class shearers.

But most, like Braddick, have toiled season-in, season-out, occasionally making the top finals, but usually watching the major pickings going to a comparative few who’ve dominated over the years - five shearers claiming more than 60 per cent of Open titles in New Zealand since Braddick entered the fray at the top level.

Just two of Saturday’s five finalists could claim any previous Open wins in New Zealand - a total of eight - and eliminated along the way from a field of 21 entries were three former World and Golden Shears Open champions, among them Hawke’s Bay shearer john Kirkpatrick, who has won 212 finals worldwide, including 12 in Gisborne, and this time missed the cut by just 0.03pts.uy.

Braddick reached Golden Shears and New Zealand Shears finals in the same season three times as an Intermediate and Senior shearer and was fourth in both the North Island Shearer of the Year and New Zealand Shears Open finals at Te Kuiti in 2021, but has no secret to finally claiming a winning ribbon.

"Just do what I can and keep trying," said Braddick, whose last win was in a Senior final at Marton in 2013.

On Saturday he won by just over a point from Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan, who was third in that 2013 final in Marton, has won winner seven Open finals in New Zealand, plus a Royal Welsh open title overseas.

Third placegetter and 2010 Golden Shears Senior winner Tama Nia Nia, of Gisborne, has had just one Open win, fourth-placed Masterton shearer Matene Mason, who won the Golden Shears Senior title in 2011, and Gisborne shearer Ian Kirkpatrick, who was fifth, has also not won an Open final, despite the promise shown as an 18-year-old in 2009 when he won the Golden Shears and New Zealand Shears Senior finals and was ranked No 1 Senior nationwide with 10 wins in the 2008-2009 season..

Scots international Gavin Mutch, who the previous Saturday won the New Zealand Spring Shears final at Waimate, was also eliminated in the semi-finals, while 2010 World champion Cam Ferguson, of Central Hawke’s Bay, was eliminated in Saturday’s heats, as was Northland gun Toa Henderson, who won the Gisborne final when it was last shorn in 2020.

Ian Kirkpatrick, nephew of John Kirkpatrick, got the home crowd buzzing with fastest time in the semi-finals and then making a sprint of the 15-sheep final in which he was first off the board in 13min 40sec, beating Braddick by 23 seconds but clocking up the quality penalties in the process.

There was almost a similar success for the family with sister Ngaio Hanson, finishing runner-up in the Open woolhandling final, at least her sixth second placing in the top grade but still without a win after about a decade of trying.

She has one-up on the brother. She’s the boss, with husband Steve Hanson running the family shearing gang out of Eketahuna, near where Hemi Braddick and his brother have started farming a small block near the Wairarapa town this year.

Unsurprisingly, her final was won by multiple World champion and local hero Joel Henare, scoring the 126th win of his career and third in four outings this season.

Third was former New Zealand Senior woolhandling champion Brittany Tibble, also from Gisborne but also yet to win an Open title, while fourth was Ngaira Puha, who had her only Open win to date at the last competition in the North Island, her home Apiti contest in Manawatu, last February.

Jayden Mainland made a big trip from Northland to win the Senior shearing final, the Intermediate final was won by Dylan Young, of Tokomaru Bay, and the Junior final by Sam Parker, of Raglan.

Tramon Campbell, of Gisborne, and Tatijana Keefe, from Raglan, won the Senior and Junior woolhandling finals respectively.

Organisers attracted widespread credit for a show which had 47 shearing entries and 41 in woolhandling events, and a late start because of traffic issues for sheep being transported from dry cover amid the continuing several days of rain.After two events in the South Island, it was the first event in the North Island on the 2022-2023 Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar.

Results from the Gisborne Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Poverty Bay A and P Show on Saturday, October 15:

Shearing:

Open final (15 sheep): Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 14min 3sec, 49.2833pts, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 14min 14sec, 50.3667pts, 2; Tama Niania (Gisborne) 14min 57sec, 51.3167pts, 3; Matene Mason (Masterton) 15min 3sec, 52.55pts, 4; Ian Kirkpatrick (Gisborne) 13min 40sec, 53.2667pts, 5.

Senior final (8 sheep): Jayden Mainland (Wellsford) 8min 57sec, 34.1pts, 1; Te Ua Wilcox (Gisborne) 9min 33sec, 35.525pts, 2; Pasul Swann (Wairoa) 9min 30sec, 36pts, 3; Te Ao Te Maipi (Gisborne) 8min 35sec, 36.75pts, 4; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 8min 28sec, 39.275pts, 5.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Dylan Young (Tokomaru Bay) 5min 57sec, 30.6pts, 1; Hautapu Mikaere (Te Awamutu) 7min 11sec, 31.3pts, 2; Richmond Ngarangione (Gisborne) 6min 9sec, 32.7pts, 3; Bruce Grace (-) 7min 30sec, 33pts, 4; Whakaiti Phillips(Gisborne) 7min 9sec, 40.45pts, 5.

Junior final (3 sheep): Sam Parker (Raglan) 7min 11sec, 36.55pts, 1; Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 7min 34sec, 39.3667pts, 2; Roy Pomare (Gisborne) 5min 34sec, 43.3667pts, 3; Fabian Tutai (-) 6min 37sec, 49.85pts, 4; Nepia Haturini (-) 5min 42sec, 57.7667pts, 5.

Woolhandling

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 74.326pts, 1; Ngaio Hanson (Eketahuna) 167.506pts, 2; Brittany Tibble (Gisborne) 215.77pts, 3; Ngaira Puha (Apiti) 245.206pts, 4.

Senior final: Tramon Campbell (Gisborne) 159.988pts, 1; Tira Ngarangione (Gisborne) 185.408pts, 2; Jamie Penfold (Gisborne) 212.286pts, 3; Tui Hyde (Gisborne) 223.08pts, 4.

Junior final: Tatijana Keefe (Raglan) 87.85pts, 1; Tre Ratana-Sciascia (Feilding) 136.55pts, 2; Hunter Hawkins (Gisborne) 153.086pts, 3; Renee Apanui (Gisborne) 162.218pts, 4.

Novice: Mitchell Whaitiri (-) 57.09pts, 1; Ngahui Salmond (Te Kuiti) 60.4pts, 2; Jodiesha Kirkpatrick (Gisborne) 77.212pts, 3; Tatiyana Collier (-) 82.486pts, 4.