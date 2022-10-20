Places in World Championships the goal in nationwide selection series

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 10:05

Many of New Zealand’s top woolhandlers will be in Hastings tomorrow for the Hawke’s Bay Show’s Great Raihania Shears, which incorporates the third leg of a Wools of New Zealand series to find two members of the national team for the 2023 World Championships in Scotland.

The series of eight rounds, plus finals at the Golden Shears in March, attracted 27 entries and started with rounds at Waimate on October 8 and Gisborne last weekend.

The eventual pairing will at the Royal Highland Show on June 22-25 be defending the World teams title won by Central Otago woolhandler Pagan Karauria and Taihape schoolteacher Sheree Alabaster in Le Dorat, France, in 2019.

The pair will be part of a Shearing Sports New Zealand contingent of six competitors, also including two machines shearers selected from the outcome of the Golden Shears and New Zealand Shears Open finals in March and April, and two blades shearers selected from a series in the South Island, in which the second round is being shorn at the Northern A and P Show in Rangiora on Saturday.

Expected to be in action in the Friday and Saturday events are woolhandlers Cushla Abraham, of Masterton, and Angela Stevens, of Napier, and World bladeshearing champions Allan Oldfieldn from Geraldine but now living in the Hutt Valley, and Fairlie farmer Tony Dobbs, all of whom would otherwise have been competing for New Zealand in Transtasman tests in Australia, which have been postponed because venue facilities in Bendigo have become an evacuation centre amid the floods in Victoria and NSW.

But Karauria, multiple World champion Joel Henare, and his 2017 teams champion partner, Maryanne Baty, and Keryn Herbert, another World teams champion, have not entered the selection series this year, sparking keenness from other competitors long-left in the shadows of the more-prolific winners.

The series is currently led by Monica Potae, of Kennedy Bay, Coromandel, after competing at both Waimate and Gisborne, as did four others currently in the top eight - the eventual magic number for places in the finals, based on competitors best sets of points from six of the shows.

The Great Raihania Shears, named after the winner of what is believed to have been the World’s first machine-shearing competition in the World, in Hawke’s Bay in 1902, features competition in seven shearing and woolhandling grades, while the show in Rangiora features machine in four grades, plus bladeshearing.

The Hawke’s Bay show was today (Thursday) also featuring a schools championship, which was first staged in 2013.

By the end of the weekend, six competitions will have been held on the 2022-2023 Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar of almost 60 shows around the country from the start of September to Easter in April.

Shearing and woolhandling will also be contested at the Wairarapa A and P Show on October 29, and shearing-only at the Ashburton show on the same date, and the Marlborough A and P Show on November 5. There is no shearing or woolhandling competition at this year’s Manawatu A and P Show, also being held on November 5.