Manaaki Selby-Rickit signs with Gallagher Chiefs

The Chiefs Rugby Club today announces the signing of Manaaki Selby-Rickit on a multi-year deal with the Gallagher Chiefs.

The talented lock has notched up 21 Super Rugby caps to date with the Highlanders, having played for them since his debut in 2020. Selby-Rickit's consistent efforts on field were recognised when he was named in the South squad for the 2020 North v South match. Later that season he also made his MÄori All Blacks debut against Moana Pasifika.

Formerly playing for the Southland provincial side, Selby-Rickit shifted to the Chiefs Country province, Bay of Plenty, in 2021. Speaking on his signing with the Gallagher Chiefs he said, "I’m very excited to be joining the Chiefs whÄnau next season."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said, "Manaaki’s form for Bay of Plenty throughout the Bunnings Warehouse NPC season was outstanding. I thought he was dominant at lineout time, had an outstanding work rate, and a great physical presence."

McMillan, as Head Coach of the MÄori All Blacks too, has worked with Selby-Rickit for multiple campaigns, adding to his motivation to sign the 26-year-old.

"These experiences, and his Bunnings Warehouse NPC performances, give me every confidence Manaaki will add significantly to our environment. He certainly brings depth and competition in a position where we believe legitimate height and Super Rugby level experience is highly advantageous and not easy to come by."

Selby-Rickit is the son of former All Black Hud Rickit who was also a part of the NZ MÄori side and represented Waikato at provincial level from 1979-82. A high performance family, his sisters Te Paea and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit have also represented New Zealand as Silver Ferns.