Canterbury features in all three Bunnings NPC, Heartland Championship finals

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 15:02

Canterbury, South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury will all compete for national provincial men’s rugby titles this weekend as the Bunnings Warehouse NPC and the Heartland Championship’s Meads Cup and Lochore Cup all culminate in classic North v South finals.

Canterbury host Wellington in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC final in Christchurch on Saturday night (7.05pm), while earlier in the day South Canterbury play Whanganui for the Meads Cup in Timaru (2.05pm), and NgÄti Porou East Coast and Mid Canterbury round out the weekend in RuatÅria on Sunday (1.05pm) for the Lochore Cup. All three finals will be live on Sky.

Canterbury and Wellington have been the form teams through the 2022 season. Canterbury topped the Bunnings Warehouse NPC Evens conference and have lost just one match all season, while Wellington recovered from a shaky start to top the Odds conference and have won eight matches in a row in reaching the final.

The two provinces have a rich history when it comes to NPC finals but have charted different paths since Wellington last won the title in a memorable 34-29 win over Canterbury at a sold-out Lancaster Park in Christchurch in 2000. In the 21 years since that match Canterbury have played in 12 finals and won 11 titles, beating the Lions in 2004 (40-27), 2008 (7-6), 2009 (28-20) and 2013 (29-13) along the way. In contrast Wellington have featured in eight finals since 2000 and lost them all, the last being in 2019 against Tasman.

In the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship, 2021 Meads Cup winners South Canterbury will be defending their title on Saturday afternoon in Timaru. Since the introduction of the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Meads Cup and Lochore Cup format in 2007, Whanganui has won the Meads Cup six times, including beating South Canterbury in 2015 (28-11).

A decade after winning the Meads Cup in 2012, NgÄti Porou East Coast has made a return to the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland championship finals, up against Mid Canterbury for the Lochore Cup at home in RuatÅria on Sunday.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Community Rugby, Steve Lancaster is looking forward to some intense clashes across finals weekend.

"This was our first year of the new single championship format for the Bunnings Warehouse NPC where we wanted to see evenly balanced conferences and strong competition in the play-offs. It is great to see the format change pay off, with every weekend of the competition delivering competitive, unpredictable, and close matches," Lancaster said.

"To see Canterbury and Wellington compete in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC finals, for the first time in nine years is a classic North v South rivalry, as are the Heartland Championship finals. Credit to all the teams involved on outstanding performances this season."

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney said the quality of the rugby during the Bunnings Warehouse NPC, Farah Palmer Cup, and Heartland Championship had been reflected by the number of fans tuning in to watch the action.

"With women’s rugby flying high we saw a lift in viewership during the Farah Palmer Cup where competitive, intense and skilful rugby was on display. The same trend followed through into the Bunnings Warehouse NPC and Heartland Championship, where Prime screened a live free-to-air match each week during the season."

Bunnings Warehouse NPC final

Canterbury v Wellington

Saturday 22 October at 7.05PM

Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship - Meads Cup final

South Canterbury v Whanganui

Saturday 22 October at 2.05PM

Pleasant Point Domain, Timaru

Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship - Lochore Cup final

NgÄti Porou East Coast v Mid Canterbury

Sunday 23 October at 1.05PM

Whakarua Park, RuatÅria