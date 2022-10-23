Auckland celebrates Draw announcement for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Sunday, 23 October, 2022 - 12:08

The Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 took place at Aotea - Te PokapÅ« Aotea Centre on Saturday night, revealing the match fixtures for the 32 teams competing in the tournament.

The globally televised draw show confirmed Argentina, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Spain, USA, Vietnam and Zambia will be playing group stage matches in TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland in July next year.

The opening match of the tournament is set with Norway drawn to take on New Zealand at Eden Park.

Richard Clarke, Director of Arts, Entertainment and Events at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited welcomes the news of the teams who will play in Auckland.

"We cannot wait to extend our manaakitanga to these world-class teams and the significance of last night’s draw is not lost on us.

"The impact these teams will have on Auckland is huge. They bring with them thousands of supporters who will all need accommodation, food and transport while they are here - this is a massive boost for our economy," Clarke says.

Current world champions, the USA, have one of the biggest travelling fan bases, estimated at 40,000.

And first-time World Cup competitors Philippines, Vietnam and Zambia are bound to have a legion of followers make the trip here too.

A total of 32 countries will compete in the tournament creating excitement around the world.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the more than 220 ethnicities that call Auckland home, and particularly for the young girls and women among them to have these international teams playing here," Clarke says.

One of the biggest sporting events to be held in New Zealand, the tournament will leave a lasting legacy for the region - helping to inspire the next generation of athletes and ensuring visitors to our region have unforgettable experiences.

In total, Auckland will host nine matches at Eden Park, including the opening match featuring the Football Ferns, five other group stage matches, a round of 16 match, a quarter-final and a semi-final.

The Group A winner from the Play-Off Tournament, taking place 18-23 February 2023 in Auckland and Hamilton, will be the final team confirmed to play in Auckland in the group stage matches.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off on 20 July 2023.