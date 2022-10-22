Chasing greatness in Wellington, New Zealand

Saturday, 22 October, 2022 - 21:31

Teams to play in Te Whanganui-a-Tara/ Wellington confirmed at FIFA Women’s World Cup Draw

Wellington’s getting ready to fill its streets and stadium with football’s rallying cry ‘ole ole ole’, after tonight’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Draw.

The Draw, held in Auckland, New Zealand, confirmed the 11 teams playing group matches in New Zealand/ Aotearoa’s capital city: Four time FIFA World Cup winners the USA will be here alongside; Spain, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Netherlands, Italy, South Africa, Philippines, Japan, and Sweden, and the Group A Playoff winner from a pre-match tournament to be held in February 2023 in Auckland and Hamilton, New Zealand.

Te Whanganui-a-Tara / Wellington is hosting a total of nine matches - seven group matches, a last 16 knockout match and one quarterfinal - from 21 July 2023 through to our quarter-final on 11 August 2023.

New Zealand’s Football Ferns will be playing the Philippines, who are making their FIFA World Cup debut, on 25 July, 2023 at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The capital will be full of noise and colour during the tournament, Wellington Mayor-elect Tory Whanau says.

"We are rapt with the teams playing here. They will discover what we already know - this is a world-class city, full of people passionate about sports," Mayor Whanau says.

The more prominent teams include xxx and xxx which have helped elevate football for women to the level it is at now -being treated equally by its governing body, FIFA.

"For our tamariki to witness women performing at the peak of their profession, in this global event, speaks to me. I can’t wait to welcome the teams and their supporters, who will be enjoying everything Wellington has to offer."

Wellington loves to celebrate big events and we will embrace the teams and their fans we’re hosting with gusto, WellingtonNZ’s Event and Experience General Manager Warrick Dent says.

"As a city and a region, we show up and we get right in behind these events and provide visitors to the city an exceptional experience. Especially when we are part of something as big as the FIFA Women’s World Cup," Dent says.

"Wellington will transform into a hub for the players and supporters from around the world celebrating the event here, and we can’t wait to lay out the welcome mat and make our home, your home."

The impacts will reverberate around the region for a long time - economically, and culturally. The local football community is most excited about the opportunities the FWWC can bring to our shores, Capital Football chairperson Helen Mallon says.

"The Women’s World Cup is up there with the biggest sporting events in the world. Seeing these unbelievable female athletes, in our own backyard, is truly an exciting prospect.

"This is a chance to captivate and inspire the next generation. The incredible event will be a catalyst for football to grow stronger, resulting in more players and more passion for the game. We are excited to build on the legacy this tournament will leave behind," Mallon says.

Over the next few days, team delegates will be visiting the cities they are playing in, researching where their home base may be - which will be announced by the end of the year.

The kick-off times will be announced on Sunday morning and will be available to view at FIFA+