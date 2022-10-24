Central Stags unchanged for Auckland - CDCA

Monday, 24 October, 2022 - 12:00

Fresh off a fighting draw, the Central Stags squad is on its way to the big smoke for the first away match of the first-class cricket season.

The unchanged Stags will be looking to trump defending Plunket Shield champion the Auckland Aces at Kennards Hire Community Oval from Tuesday, the 102nd first-class fixture between Auckland and Central who took plenty of encouragement from their steely performance at Saxton Oval.

Tom Bruce’s captain’s knock of 74, together with two and three quarters hours’ worth of concentration from number 10 batsman Blair Tickner (13 not out off 100 balls), denied Canterbury the spoils in Nelson, after the visitors had looked assured of a comfortable victory on the final day.

Canterbury was last season’s runner up in the competition and, after a good shake-out, Bruce says the team is looking forward to another tough match against the Aces this week.

"The Aces are also hunting a first win of the season after their loss to the Otago Volts last week, so we know that will have stung them and they will be very determined not to let that happen again at their home ground," said Bruce.

"But we’ve had some very good contests at Kennards over recent seasons and we always look forward to playing there.

"There were plenty of positives to take away from Nelson and we can’t wait to get stuck in."

Statistical highlights from the opening round included Bruce's 4000th first-class run as his prolific 2022 calendar year form continues, and allrounder Doug Bracewell taking his 350th first-class wicket.

New acquisition Brett Randell also hit the ground running, producing a career best, unbeaten 90 not out on his Stags debut in the first innings, a lower order knock that ensured the team picked up valuable bonus points and increased the pressure on the opposition.

Follow this week's match with the free livestream and livescoring at www.cdcricket.co.nz from 10.30am each day, after which the Stags return home to Saxton Oval, Nelson to host Northern Districts in the third of the four pre-Christmas rounds.

PLUNKET SHIELD

First-class cricket

Round Two, 2022/23

Auckland Aces v Central Stags

Kennards Hire Community Oval, Eden Park, Auckland

10.30am, Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 October 2022

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD

Tom Bruce (c) - Taranaki, RH batsman, off-spin bowler

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay, RH pace allrounder

Josh Clarkson - Nelson, RH pace allrounder

Dane Cleaver (w) - Manawatu, RH wicketkeeper-batsman

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay, LH off-spin bowler

Brett Randell - RH pace allrounder

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, leg-spin bowler

Ben Smith - Whanganui, RH batsman

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay, RH pace bowler

Ray Toole - Manawatu, LH pace bowler

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, wicketkeeper

Will Young - Taranaki, RH batsman

Players unavailable for selection

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Greg Hay - Nelson (injury)

