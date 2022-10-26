New Zealand woman finishes 'longest race in world'

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 13:17

New Zealand women Susan Marshall (aged 38) finishes 1st female and 5th overall in the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3100-Mile Race, the world’s longest certified road race (https://3100.srichinmoyraces.org).

Susan is the 9th female to finish in the history of the race.

To complete 3100 miles before the 52 day cut-off, runners average 59.6 miles (95.9 km) daily-over 2 marathons-or 118 successive marathons. The course is an 804 meter loop around a city block in Queens, New York.

On her first attempt, Susan completed the race in 50 days 16:23:53. "I ran this race with the hope of becoming something more than what I was. I was inspired by the founder of the race Sri Chinmoy who saw limitless potential inside each person, not just for outer achievement but for their own inner achievement of peace and satisfaction. From this race I see that our heart's and our dreams will guide us towards what we can become if we trust them and take steps into the unknown"

Harita Davies from Christchurch, New Zealand, is a 3-time finisher and record holder in the 3100-Mile Self-Transcendence race and in 2017 was the first Kiwi woman to attempt and finish the race. Susan is the second Kiwi women to finish. Harita is in New York this year to help Susan.

The prior finishers of this year’s race are:

1 Andrea Marcato:43 days 03:20:27

2 Ashprihanal Aalto:45 days 16:28:47

3 Lo Wei-Ming:46 days 15:01:43

4 Vasu Duzihy:48 days 10:59:02

Eight men and three women from ten countries are competing in this year’s world’s longest certified foot race.

Susan used 11 pairs of shoes and consumed at least 10,000 calories daily.

The race was founded in 1997 by athlete Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007), who pioneered many long distance events. He was a great believer in humanity's potential - a philosophy he called ‘self-transcendence’, "We are all truly unlimited if we only dare to try, and have faith". The marathon team he founded hosts New Zealand’s national 24 hour championship race, and over thirty road races and marathons annually.

"Self-transcendence is the only thing a human being needs in order to be truly happy. So these races help the runners tremendously, although outwardly they go through such hardship. Eventually, when the race is over, they feel they have accomplished something most significant." Sri Chinmoy.