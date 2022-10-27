Mike Shrimpton trophy, furlong cup begins this weekend

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 10:07

The new season of Central Districts inter-District competition is just around the corner for both senior men and women, the senior reresentative competitions starting this weekend.

The men’s Furlong Cup gets underway with the first round of two-day matches in Palmerston North, Levin and Whanganui on Saturday, while the first match in the women's 2022/23 Mike Shrimpton Trophy will be hosted on Sunday in Palmerston North when ManawatÅ« women will play Wairarapa at Manawaroa Park.

In the men’s Furlong Cup, all eyes will be on the big rivalry between defending champion ManawatÅ« and Hawke’s Bay at Fitzherbert Park - the visitors being the proud current Hawke Cup holder who had also lifted the Furlong Cup for the previous three seasons before ManawatÅ«’s special 2021/22 season.

Horowhenua-Kapiti is at home against Taranaki at Levin’s Donnelly Park while Whanganui host Wairarapa at Victoria Park, Whanganui from 10.30am.

Matches will be live-scored on PlayHQ.

The winner of the Furlong Cup (or runner up if the winner is the current Hawke Cup holder) earns the right to be the season’s Zone 2 Challenger for the century-old Hawke Cup which will meanwhile go on the line early next month, when Hawke’s Bay plays the first of two rescheduled 2021/22 Challenge Matches at Napier’s Nelson Park, that were delayed by the Omicron outbreak.

Hawke’s Bay will be looking to defend the precious silverware and extend their reign against Canterbury Country from Friday, 4 November to Sunday 6 November with livescoring at nzc.nz.

FURLONG CUP

Season schedule and backgrounder: https://www.cdcricket.co.nz/CDCA-Competitions/furlong-cup-hawke-cup-zone-2 PLAYHQ Hub

SHRIMPTON TROPHY

Season schedule and backgrounder: https://www.cdcricket.co.nz/CDCA-Competitions/mike-shrimpton-trophy-1 PLAYHQ Hub