Wira-kohu ruled out of RLWC campaign

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 09:25

Richmond utility Abigail Roache has been brought into the Kiwi Ferns touring squad to replace prop Kararaina Wira-Kohu who unfortunately suffered a calf tear last Saturday.

Roache was awarded the Cathy Friend Women’s Player of the Year Award at the Auckland Rugby League Annual Awards earlier this year and is yet to make her Kiwi Ferns debut.

"Losing Kararaina was a huge loss for us knowing how hard she worked over the past four years, on behalf of the team I wish her well on her recovery," Head coach Ricky Henry said.

"Abigail’s selection was a reward for her current form in New Zealand right now.

"She can cover multiple positions and I’m looking forward to seeing what she has to offer in this campaign."

Kiwi Ferns World Cup squad (amended) by touring number:

1 Apii Nicholls

2 Katelyn Vahaakolo

3 Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly

4 Page McGregor

5 Madison Bartlett

6 Laishon Albert-Jones

7 Raecene McGregor

8 Mya Hill-Moana

9 Krystal Rota

10 Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala

11 Roxette Murdoch-Masila

12 Amber-Paris Hall

13 Georgia Hale

14 Nita Maynard

15 Abigail Roache

16 Charlotte Scanlan

17 Christyl Stowers

18 Otesa Pule

19 Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell

20 Crystal Tamarua

21 Shanice Parker

22 Karli Hansen

23 Brianna Clark

24 Mele Hufanga