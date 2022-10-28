Wira-kohu ruled out of RLWC campaign

|
Richmond utility Abigail Roache has been brought into the Kiwi Ferns touring squad to replace prop Kararaina Wira-Kohu who unfortunately suffered a calf tear last Saturday.
Roache was awarded the Cathy Friend Women’s Player of the Year Award at the Auckland Rugby League Annual Awards earlier this year and is yet to make her Kiwi Ferns debut.
"Losing Kararaina was a huge loss for us knowing how hard she worked over the past four years, on behalf of the team I wish her well on her recovery," Head coach Ricky Henry said.
"Abigail’s selection was a reward for her current form in New Zealand right now.
"She can cover multiple positions and I’m looking forward to seeing what she has to offer in this campaign."
Kiwi Ferns World Cup squad (amended) by touring number:
1 Apii Nicholls
2 Katelyn Vahaakolo
3 Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly
4 Page McGregor
5 Madison Bartlett
6 Laishon Albert-Jones
7 Raecene McGregor
8 Mya Hill-Moana
9 Krystal Rota
10 Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala
11 Roxette Murdoch-Masila
12 Amber-Paris Hall
13 Georgia Hale
14 Nita Maynard
15 Abigail Roache
16 Charlotte Scanlan
17 Christyl Stowers
18 Otesa Pule
19 Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell
20 Crystal Tamarua
21 Shanice Parker
22 Karli Hansen
23 Brianna Clark
24 Mele Hufanga
