Injury update - Rush joins All Blacks Sevens - NZ Rugby

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 17:00

All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw confirmed this afternoon, Brady Rush will join the All Blacks Sevens team to depart for Hong Kong. The decision comes after Tim Mikkelson pulled up during the final training in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Laidlaw said it is a small set back for Mikkelson, but is confident he will be in the mix for Dubai.

"It is disappointing for Tim. The work he has done has been inspirational, not only to the players, but to the management and to the coaches around how hard he has fought to get over this injury.

"At his stage of his career to still have the energy, the hunger, and resillience he has shown to try and get back on the field has really been inspiring. I am sure it is only a set back and his resilience and determination will need to be there again, for a far shorter period hopefully and will be our job to get him ready for Dubai in a four weeks time," said Laidlaw.