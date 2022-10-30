Kiwis clinch podium places at the 2022 ultra-trail Australia by UTMB

Sunday, 30 October, 2022 - 08:45

New Zealand athletes made it a successful outing at the 2022 Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB as they claimed podium places in 100km race at the Southern Hemisphere’s largest trail running event.

Scotty Hawker, from Christchurch, finished second behind Melbourne’s Reece Edward in a time of 8:18:28. At the final checkpoint it seemed as though the Australian was struggling, but he was able to hang tough to finish over eight minutes ahead of Hawker. Wellington’s, Sam McCutcheon rounded out the podium, finishing in 8:28:08.

Hawker was the top ranked male heading into this year’s UTA100 but didn’t quite have fast enough legs to carry him to victory.

"It was obviously going to be fast with the new course. It was just a race of patience, it always is with UTA, even the normal course is runnable but with 2,000 metres less vert it was always going to be runnable so yeah, just being patient early and not getting too carried away on the long downhills and the normal stuff, focus on fuelling and when you got to the point where you knew everyone was hurting just digging in and trying to get on best you can," said Hawker.

"I knew I didn’t have the leg speed to match it with those guys early on, and I knew they were going to go out hard. Those guys have got 2:14, 2:15 marathon PBs so for them, 3:20s down at Gravel Road is barely a strain for them whereas I’m more of a mountain guy so I just had to play to my strengths. I knew I had to utilise the trail sections and the stairs.

"I think from me being patient early on, I was able to make up the ground on the back half of the course and just hung on in there for second. It’s always nice to be on the podium, would’ve been nice to get first but Reece was just too fast today, and no one was going to catch him. He definitely deserves it," he said.

Despite a successful season, with five race wins and four course records to his name, Hawker’s main ambition for this year’s UTA100 was to race well and put the disappointment of not being able to finish UTMB in August behind him.

"It was just about getting back on the horse. UTMB I got a virus or something beforehand, it was just really disappointing because I put a lot of work into it and it felt like I didn’t get to show what I’d been working on. So today, obviously I’m competitive and want to do the best I can, but I just wanted to finish today firstly, and top ten was definitely a goal and then anything more than that was going to be a bonus," said Hawker.

"To get second on a course like that with some pretty speedy dudes around just lets me know I’m on the right track with one race left to go of the season, heading to Doi Inthanon Thailand by UTMB which is more my forte with 100km with 6,500 metres climbing, so it’s definitely one I’ll try to train specifically for me. It seems to be courses like that suit me a lot more with the climbing."

Hawker says he was happy to see to Kiwis on the podium, though tinged with disappointment one of them couldn’t take the win.

"It’s good, but the Aussie was first wasn’t he. It’s just awesome, "’m good mates with Sam as well so to see him out there just crushing and having a great race as well was just awesome. Great to have a lot of Kiwis over here for Ultra-Trail Australia. For us coming from Christchurch or Wellington or Auckland, it’s literally a three-hour flight so it’s an easy one to come over for and it’s an awesome event. There were heaps of Kiwis out there today, it was great. I’ve never heard ‘bro’ so much in a race, which was awesome. It was cool," said Hawker.

Fellow Kiwi Sam McCutcheon was making his UTA debut and was delighted to make the podium.

"It was super tough but stoked to get third," he said. "We went out pretty quick, I think it was expected, but once we got on that downhill Reece and I were rolling for 40 odd k, and then he pulled away and I just tried to not get too far behind, and then it was a grind up the hill. Scotty came powering through about 70 odd k looking super strong and then it was just through the bushes to the finish just trying to hold on," said McCutcheon.

"First time here, we lived in New Zealand until 2018 then we moved overseas, and I never ran UTA before I went overseas so now that we’re back it was the first race on the list."

Otago based South African Naomi Brand matched McCutcheon’s finish in the women’s UTA100 race, taking home third. Queenslander Anna McKenna blitzed the competition on her way to winning the women’s race, and finished 12th overall, in a time of 9:15:23.

The battle for second behind her came down to just 10 seconds. Perth’s Erika Lori held onto her position over the last few kilometres with the fast-finishing Brand not quite fast enough to catch her.

Brand, who is based in Cromwell, was making her UTA debut this weekend and was able to put a season of bad luck behind her to take third in the UTA100 - and came agonisingly close to finishing second.

"The end felt very sore because I was trying to sprint up to Erika and catch her. It was a lot of running today, usually there’s more climbs where you walk, there was a lot of running so it hurt a lot, and I feel like it’s going to hurt even more tomorrow," said Brand.

"I had no idea where she was, what happened was my GPX lied to me and said I was at the finish and so I started sprinting to finish and the end just never came. That was probably why I caught up to her a little bit. I could see her at one kilometre, but I just wasn’t quick enough, I tried my best."

Brand says she was feeling sore from her UTMB attempt earlier this year and it caught up with her out on course as she took a couple of tumbles.

"I have a bit of sore glute from UTMB, I had to pull out of the race and my glute is very tight, so I probably don’t lift my leg up high enough and I rolled my ankle and fell on my knee, got up very quickly so that no one saw, and then fell on my knee later again, and then kept on tripping over things. I felt like a newbie today," she said.

UTA100 is a UTMB World Series 100K event, with the top three male and female runners earning direct entry into the CCC race of the UTMB Mont-Blanc in 2023.

UTA100 - MEN’S TOP THREE

Reece Edward (Melbourne VIC), AUS, 08:10:11

Scotty Hawker (Christchurch CAN), NZL, 08:18:28

Sam McCutcheon (Wellington WGN), NZL, 08:28:08

UTA100 - WOMEN’S TOP THREE

Anna McKenna (Watson ACT), AUS, 09:15:23

Erika Lori (Perth WA), AUS, 09:41:02

Naomi Brand (Cromwell OTA), ZAF, 09:41:50

