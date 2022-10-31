Sports Entertainment Network covers NZ racing from all angles with NZTR content partnership

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 13:49

SPORTS Entertainment Network and SENZ will play a key role in the ongoing promotion of racing throughout New Zealand, signing a multi-year content partnership with New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR).

The exclusive partnership will see SENZ deliver unprecedented weekly racing content in collaboration with NZTR.

This significant increase in content will range from in-depth editorial, written analysis, behind the scenes and inner sanctum video content and unique audio opportunities.

While the content will strongly feature across LOVERACING.NZ platforms, it will also be distributed throughout Australian racing platforms where New Zealand racing continues to experience significant growth.

The content partnership will be led by SENZ’s recently appointed Head of Racing - New Zealand, Shane Cuthbert, with a stable of leading women and men racing talent to join and help influence interest in New Zealand Thoroughbred racing.

Specific content will be created from major racedays as part of the partnership, including raceday previews and reviews from across the country, feature interviews with key industry participants, form analysis and an in-depth look at upcoming initiatives throughout the industry.

Dan Smith, General Manager - Customer at NZTR said: "We identified that to drive the next stage of our content agenda under the LOVERACING.NZ brand we needed to challenge the current model. As we looked at options, partnering made sense and based on the relationship built with SENZ it was a natural progression."

The content partnership will see key NZTR talent join SENZ, with a specific focus to support New Zealand Thoroughbred racing.

"We are delighted that this partnership will see NZTR talent join SENZ and play significant roles in producing the dedicated content. This is a great outcome for them personally as they join a diverse media corporation with broader opportunities, while also retaining their connection to the industry they love," said Smith.

Sport Entertainment Network CEO Craig Hutchison said the partnership will provide New Zealand racing fans with unprecedented levels of unique and exclusive content.

"We believe strongly in the direction of New Zealand Thoroughbred racing and are pleased to support the code through a growth phase, including initiatives like The Grand Tour Racing Festival in partnership with SENZ.

"On top of our own existing popular racing shows on SENZ like The Mail Run, The Good Oil and Breakfast With The Kiwis, the opportunity to serve the industry and build out a rich slate of content is an honour."