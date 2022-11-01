Kiwi Ferns affected by training ground incident - New Zealand Rugby League

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 - 08:55

Forty-eight hours from their first RLWC Test match against France, under half of the Kiwi Ferns have unfortunately lost their training kit and personal belongings due to smoke damage in their training facility. No-one was present in the area affected at the time.

NZRL CEO Greg Peters says,"This was an unfortunate incident but the problem was quickly dealt with and the training ground are in the process of bringing facilities back online. No outdoor facilities have been affected and the staff at the training ground have been exceptional in supporting us."

"In the meantime, our main priority is the Fern's wellbeing and ensuring the team is supported through this."

Kiwi Ferns Head Coach Ricky Henry says, "It's been tough for the girls; some have gone well over 24 hours without being able to contact loved ones, unless through a staff member's phone.

"Sometimes these freak accidents happen, and this one was out of anyone's control. NZRL are working to replace the damage, and as a team, we will rally together, support each other and focus on what's ahead."

The Kiwi Ferns head to LNER Stadium in York to face France in their RLWC opener this Wednesday, 2nd November, at 5 pm BST (Thursday, 3rd November 6:00 am NZDT).

The match will be live on Spark Sport and delayed on Three for New Zealand viewers.