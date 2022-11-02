Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 08:52

Putting the iron in IRONMAN, ANZCO Foods partners with IRONMAN New Zealand and its reigning champions Braden Currie and Hannah Wells.

ANZCO Foods is excited to announce its partnership with IRONMAN New Zealand for their upcoming races in TaupÅ in 2023 and 2024.

IRONMAN New Zealand is one of the world’s longest-running IRONMAN events, with more than 2,800 athletes, 2,000 volunteers and thousands of supporters lining the streets of TaupÅ each March as competitors complete the gruelling 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and 42.2km run in order to earn the right to be called an IRONMAN.

"Our team of 3,000 employees at ANZCO Foods are focused every day on providing New Zealanders with the highest quality nutrition nature can provide, sourced from New Zealand’s finest beef and lamb. That’s why we are proud to be a partner of IRONMAN New Zealand and its reigning champions Hannah Wells and Braden Currie. They understand the important role nutrition plays during the months of intense training athletes undertake to ensure that they can perform at their very best come race day," says ANZCO Foods General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Rick Walker.

ANZCO Foods offers a wide range of grass-fed beef and lamb products, sourced from some of New Zealand’s best farmers. One of Mother Nature’s greatest superfoods, beef and lamb are the ultimate sources of protein with unparalleled levels of B12, zinc and iron, all of which are essential for athletes - and everyday kiwis - to function at their best.

ANZCO Foods looks forward to reaching out to the athletes, volunteers and visitors involved in Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand’s 2023 race next March and sharing our story about how we can bring you nutrition and good health from New Zealand’s finest beef and lamb.