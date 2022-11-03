CDCA announces CD A women's programme, appoints coach - CDCA

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 19:24

The Central Districts A women’s team is set to take the field this weekend for the first time in 27 years - playing its first two matches in a programme against neighbouring Major Association A teams.

It’s exciting news for CD’s groundswell of emerging female high performance players, with the realignment of the CD men’s and women’s A programmes providing an extra tier of opportunity to for women to play against emerging players from other Major Associations.

Nelson-based coach Brady "BJ" Barnett has been appointed as Head Coach of Central Districts A Women, with John Turkington Forestry continuing its strong support of CD women's cricket as our foundation sponsorship partner for Central Districts A Women.

A former Central Stags and Wellington representative, Barnett will also step up as a Central Hinds selector, alongside Central Hinds Head Coach Jamie Watkins whom he has regularly assisted as a coach over the past couple of seasons.

Central Districts A play their first T20 this Saturday in Hamilton against hosts Northern Districts A, followed by a one-day match on Sunday, with the squad to be announced this Friday.

CDCA Manager, High Performance Dave Meiring said he was excited to have Barnett on board to lead the female A programme this summer as his Central Hinds experience will ensure a strong continuity along the player pathway.

"We feel BJ has a good understanding of the female game, and will be able to provide excellent tactical leadership to the group as they continue their development and strive to achieve their goals," said Meiring.

"We know that those aspiring to play for the Hinds will be experiencing a very similar environment at A level under BJ, and that he will work closely with Jamie to ensure the A team is using the same style of play.

"The re-introduction of the A programme is really exciting, and we are looking forward to seeing how BJ brings to life those opportunities for our players."

The reincarnation means the Central Super League - created two seasons ago to help provide a bridge between the District Association and CD cricket - will be spelled this summer, and may return in future as the female game continues to grow.

Says Barnett, "The CSL was a fantastic start, and certainly served its purpose in getting more female players involved from the Districts, and providing us with opportunities to see that next tier of talent. We saw players like Anna and Kate Gaging come through to the Hinds as a result which was great.

"Now with six rounds of cricket for the A team, I think it’s more exciting still. We are going to see that next tier from right across our region continue to improve and step up through opportunities to play more cricket, and the chance to test themselves at a higher level.

"Our goal is to produce more players from right across our CD region, ready to step into the Central Hinds squad, and ultimately the WHITE FERNS."

Veteran Central Hinds and Hawke’s Bay batter Kerry Tomlinson has been appointed as Barnett’s Assistant Coach for the A programme - she will also continue to be available to represent the Hinds this summer.

Barnett had previously coached men’s rep and club cricket in Nelson and also turned his attention to developing the female pathway in Nelson, where the top female players like Claudia Green, and Anna and Kate Gaging, play for male senior club sides.

The result has been the reignition of the Nelson Nyxons representative side, the rebirth of regular women’s fixtures against Marlborough Women and, last season, Nelson’s entry into CD’s Mike Shrimpton Trophy competition, playing alongside sister Districts from North Island for the first time.

Green and the Gaging twins have also burst into the Hinds, with swing bowler Green selected for two WHITE FERNS tours to England.

Says Barnett, "I’ve found it’s been hugely rewarding to be working in the female game as a coach over the last two years because we’re seeing so much growth in the numbers of girls and women keen to play - and then, fantastic engagement from the promising players who love and relish the opportunities.

"That’s why I think this is a great time to have the Women’s A programme springing back to life. The time is right, and it’s going to be very exciting for the future of the Hinds."

2022/23 SCHEDULE

Central Districts A: Women

3pm, 5 November 2022 v Northern Districts A in Hamilton - T20 10am, 6 November 2022 v Northern Districts A in Hamilton - One-Day 12 February 2023 v Wellington A in Wellington 13 February 2023 v Wellington A in Wellington 25 February 2023 v Northern Districts A, Donnelly Park, Levin 26 February 2023 v Northern Districts A, Donnelly Park, Levin