Curtis Heaphy called up for Central Stags

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 12:55

Between a big phone call from the Central Stags selectors and a Uni exam, this has been a memorable week for young Manawatu batsman Curtis Heaphy.

Heaphy was contracted to the Stags for the first time this year and is yet to play for the team in any format. That could be about to change, after a couple of freak early-season injury blows to Stags veterans in the top order.

The Plunket Shield squad had already lost regular captain and opening rock Greg Hay to a broken arm in the nets in the lead-up to the first match, and now veteran top order man Ben Smith is also out for several weeks, following a ruptured testicle after having been hit on the box during the Stags' innings victory in Auckland last week.

Both players required surgical repairs, but their bad luck has opened the door for the standout 19-year-old.

Heaphy was CD's Under 19 Men's captain and player of the year at last summer's age-group nationals, the first time CD lifted this NZC title.

A wicketkeeper and right-hand batsman, his range of shots and ability to calmly clock up big scores have been helping school, District, age-group and development teams win games throughout his teens.

Of Ngai TÄhu heritage, was also picked to represent New Zealand MÄori Secondary School Boys for the past two seasons.

Curtis has been training regularly with the Stags squad as a contracted player, but was still getting used to the news that he was officially in a Plunket Shield squad for the first time.

"Rob [Walter, Central Stags Head Coach] gave me the call just before I went into my Uni finance exam on Wednesday which was surreal and pretty cool.

"I was still pretty fizzed up for the first half of my exam to be fair but it was all right, it made the exam a little bit better!"

Based at the Stags team hub in Hawke's Bay, Heaphy was back home in Palmerston North at the time to sit his paper which meant a bonus of being able to tell his parents the big news in person.

"Obviously they are pretty chuffed, and have started making plans to come down to Nelson. It's exciting, I feel proud, but I'm also trying to prepare as normal like I would for any cricket game and not make the occasion too big in my mind."

Of course, that can be easier said that done, and he wouldn't be the first player to lose a bit of sleep on the eve of a possible debut when a thousand potential scenarios tend to parade through the cranium.

"At the start of the year, if you'd told me I would be in the squad for the third round of 2022/23 Plunket Shield, I would have been pretty surprised. But obviously I heard what happened to Ben [Smith] in Auckland, and it was in the back of my mind then that I could get picked, as a contracted batter.

"The fact that I have been training so much with the guys and feel comfortable around them already will help the nerves.

"It's been going really well in the nets. I have hardly played any of the Northern Districts squad before other than Joe Walker at A level, so it's going to be a great challenge if I get to play.

"I'm very thankful to the CD selectors for giving me a crack at this stage, and it will be awesome if I get to play."

Fortunately, Heaphy has also now completed his Uni exams for the year.

The Stags head into the Saxton Oval match just one point below the three-way logjam at the top of the table with Canterbury, the Wellington Firebirds and the Otago Volts the other frontrunners after two rounds.

All eyes will be on last season's leading Plunket Shield wicket-taker Brett Randell in Nelson as he goes up against his former ND teammates for the first time in a spicy match-up.

Follow the match with the free livestream and livescoring here at www.cdcricket.co.nz from 10.30am each day.

After this week's home match at Saxton Oval, Nelson, the Stags head to another of their home grounds, Palmerston North's Fitzherbert Park, to host the Wellington Firebirds in what will be the 100th first-class fixture between the two teams.

PLUNKET SHIELD

Round Three - 2022/23

AUCKLAND ACES v NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Saxton Oval, Stoke, Nelson

10.30am - Saturday 5 November - Tuesday 8 November 2022

Toss: 10am

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD

(one change)

TOM Bruce (c) - Taranaki, RH batsman, off-spin bowler

DOUG Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay, RH pace allrounder

JOSH Clarkson - Nelson, RH pace allrounder

DANE Cleaver (w) - Manawatu, RH wicketkeeper-batsman

CURTIS Heaphy (potential Stags and first-class debut) - Manawatu, RH batsman

AJAZ Patel - Hawke’s Bay, LH off-spin bowler

BRETT Randell - RH pace allrounder

BRAD Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, leg-spin bowler

BLAIR Tickner - Hawke’s Bay, RH pace bowler

RAY Toole - Manawatu, LH pace bowler

BAYLEY Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay, RH batsman, wicketkeeper

WILL Young - Taranaki, RH batsman

Head Coach: ROB Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

SETH Rance - Wairarapa

GREG Hay - Nelson (injury)

BEN Smith - Whanganui (injury(

