Northland Rugby Union set to boost community rugby participation

Friday, 4 November, 2022 - 15:25

Northland Rugby Union, in conjunction with Rugby For Life, are excited to launch their innovative community focused programme to drive participation for local rugby clubs across Te Tai Tokerau.

The campaign involves a region wide digital campaign and collaborating with clubs to organise community events with the goal of getting more people involved in all aspects of rugby - including players, volunteers, coaches, administrators and referees. These interactive community events will feature food and activities that will be an opportunity to showcase the benefits of being involved with a club as well as demonstrating how people register for the 2023 season.

This programme has been built upon by the successful trial to grow junior rugby in 2022. Northland Rugby Union are keen to boost community rugby as well as the women’s game and this innovative approach enhances this strategic programme aimed at supporting the local rugby clubs and communities that will grow participation in the game and help clubs build stronger connections.

"We recognise that supporting our grassroots clubs throughout Northland is how we become successful as a region. Our club players and our youngsters are our next NPC and Farah Palmer Cup players. They are the future of the sport in Te Tai Tokerau. Northland Rugby Union has been brave to trial the junior rugby programme in 2022 during the toughest time in our history, and now, we will help clubs drive participation, increase volunteers and secure coaches to keep our game strong" says Cam Bell, CEO at Northland Rugby Union.

This innovative community focussed programme follows a successful pilot run for junior rugby in 2022 where the hugely successful trial increased participation in junior rugby by more than 22% across trial clubs. For the 2023 season, Northland Rugby Union are investing more into the programme to focus on highlighting all areas of rugby and identifying the ways people can be involved in the game with their local club. Club community fun days will play a huge part in this initiative.

"This programme is a game changer for our clubs and rugby community for 2023. We are working with our partner Rugby for Life to deliver the programme to boost participation in the game and our clubs’ connections to their communities. We had the guts to trial this in 2022 during a really difficult time and made the decision to invest more resources to support our local clubs to get more people involved and participating in all levels of rugby" says Andrew Ritchie, Chair at Northland Rugby Union.