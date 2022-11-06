Kiwis confirm line-up to face Fiji - NZRL

|
Hull, England, November 5, 2022 - Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been brought into the centres and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will again start in the second row in the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Fiji Bati at MKM Stadium in Hull today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 8.30am Sunday NZT).
In confirming the line-up for the match, head coach Michael Maguire has recalled Nicoll-Klokstad after using Briton Nikora in the centres in last week’s 48-10 win over Ireland.
The starting side is otherwise unchanged from the one used against the Wolfhounds.
Kieran Foran, Isaiah Papali’i and Isaac Liu are again on the interchange along with Nikora.
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring injury. Scott Sorensen is 18th man and Jeremy Marshall-King is 19th man.
NZ KIWIS v FIJI
MKM Stadium, Hull
7.30pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022
POSITIONSQUAD NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
Fullback1JOSEPH MANU# 815
Wing2RONALDO MULITALO# 824
Centre21CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820
Centre4PETA HIKU# 781
Wing5JORDAN RAPANA# 798
Five Eighth6DYLAN BROWN# 826
Halfback7JAHROME HUGHES# 819
Prop8JESSE BROMWICH (C)# 775
Hooker9BRANDON SMITH# 816
Prop10JAMES FISHER-HARRIS# 801
Second Row12KENNY BROMWICH# 796
Second Row16NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804
Loose Forward13JOSEPH TAPINE# 800
Interchange11ISAIAH PAPALI’I# 817
Interchange14KIERAN FORAN# 757
Interchange17BRITON NIKORA# 818
Interchange20ISAAC LIU# 805
18th Man23SCOTT SORENSEN#831
19th Man22JEREMY MARSHALL-KING# 830
