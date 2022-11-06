Kiwis confirm line-up to face Fiji - NZRL

Sunday, 6 November, 2022 - 07:16

Hull, England, November 5, 2022 - Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been brought into the centres and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will again start in the second row in the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Fiji Bati at MKM Stadium in Hull today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 8.30am Sunday NZT).

In confirming the line-up for the match, head coach Michael Maguire has recalled Nicoll-Klokstad after using Briton Nikora in the centres in last week’s 48-10 win over Ireland.

The starting side is otherwise unchanged from the one used against the Wolfhounds.

Kieran Foran, Isaiah Papali’i and Isaac Liu are again on the interchange along with Nikora.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring injury. Scott Sorensen is 18th man and Jeremy Marshall-King is 19th man.

NZ KIWIS v FIJI

MKM Stadium, Hull

7.30pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022

POSITIONSQUAD NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER

Fullback1JOSEPH MANU# 815

Wing2RONALDO MULITALO# 824

Centre21CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820

Centre4PETA HIKU# 781

Wing5JORDAN RAPANA# 798

Five Eighth6DYLAN BROWN# 826

Halfback7JAHROME HUGHES# 819

Prop8JESSE BROMWICH (C)# 775

Hooker9BRANDON SMITH# 816

Prop10JAMES FISHER-HARRIS# 801

Second Row12KENNY BROMWICH# 796

Second Row16NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804

Loose Forward13JOSEPH TAPINE# 800

Interchange11ISAIAH PAPALI’I# 817

Interchange14KIERAN FORAN# 757

Interchange17BRITON NIKORA# 818

Interchange20ISAAC LIU# 805

18th Man23SCOTT SORENSEN#831

19th Man22JEREMY MARSHALL-KING# 830