Spine-tingling Rugby World Cup 2021 semi-final leads to ticket frenzy - NZ Rugby

Sunday, 6 November, 2022 - 16:30

New Zealand and England have booked their place in the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final after two nail-biting semi-final matches left fans on the edge of their seats and with their fingers on the button ready to snap up the few remaining tickets to next week’s big dance.

Organisers reported an unprecedented surge in ticket sales immediately after the final whistle as the Black Ferns claimed a last-gasp victory over France to secure a fairy-tale home final.

Almost 8,000 tickets to the finals day at Eden Park on Saturday 12 November were snapped up last night, leaving just a handful of seats remaining and signalling yet another world record crowd for women’s rugby expected as New Zealand’s Black Ferns contest a sixth Rugby World Cup final, but their first ever on home soil.

Organisers are working to exhaust all available capacity in the 40,000-seat stadium as demand for tickets reaches fever pitch. While current seating is almost entirely allocated, a review of remaining space is underway as organisers look to release every last seat for fans.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Rugby World Cup 2021 has proven to be a triumph for rugby, women’s sport and New Zealand. On and off the field records have tumbled, personalities have been projected and barriers smashed as the stars of women’s rugby have shone brightly, underscored by two incredible semi-finals.

"People make great events and New Zealanders have been amazing - the team behind the teams. My message to them is don’t miss out, snap up the last tickets, turn on your televisions, engage in social media and let’s make history together - the greatest women’s rugby event ever and an inspiration for girls and boys to get into rugby."

Rugby World Cup 2021 Tournament Director, Michelle Hooper said, "What we saw during the semi-finals was arguably the greatest spectacle of international rugby this country has seen in a very long time. Those two matches have had an immeasurable impact on the game that we may not see the true results of until generations to come when young girls and boys will talk about those moments. What’s more, there’s still a week to go.

"We could not have written a better script than to have the host team, the Black Ferns, competing in a Rugby World Cup final for the first time ever at home in front of whanau and friends, and against the number one team in the world - England.

"I know all New Zealanders and fans watching around the world share in my anticipation for next week and we saw evidence of that immediately after the final whistle when our ticketing system was almost at the brink trying to keep up with demand. These teams deserve legendary support next Saturday and we encourage fans to get together and get behind their team, host watch parties at home, or if you’re lucky enough to be in the stadium, cheer on these wahine as loud as you can for the final time this Rugby World Cup."

Opening match day at Eden Park on Saturday 8 October saw 34, 235 fill the stands setting a world record for attendance at a women’s rugby match day and a New Zealand record for the largest crowd ever at a standalone women’s sporting event.

Next week’s bronze final between Canada and France will be available live on Spark Sport and free-to-air on Three at 1630 NZT on Saturday 12 November, followed by the final between hosts New Zealand and number-one ranked England at 1930 NZT.

Rugby World Cup 2021 has so far attracted 107,600 fans, the most of any women’s Rugby World Cup, across the three match venues in Auckland and Whangarei and five weeks of competition.