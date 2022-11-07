Ormond-Maunsell to debut against the Cook Islands

|
Gold Coast’s Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell has been brought in to make her Kiwi Ferns debut as starting centre against the Cook Islands on Sunday, November 6 at 5.00pm at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
Her inclusion follows the withdrawal of Apii Nicholls due to a minor injury to her Achilles from round one.
The change will see Shanice Parker replace Nicholls in fullback, Ormond-Maunsell join Page McGregor in the centres, Karli Hansen move up to 18th woman and Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly at 19th woman.
Ormond-Maunsell (18) was surprised by head coach Ricky Henry about her debut at jersey presentation the night before.
"It was definitely a shock, I knew my time would come but I wasn’t in a rush to make my debut," Ormond-Maunsell said.
"It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I know for sure it will when I get to the stadium."
Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 6.00am NZT (November 7) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.
NZ Kiwi Ferns team v Cook Islands by squad number and position (amended):
21 | Shanice Parker (Fullback)
24 | Mele Hufanga (Wing)
4 | Page McGregor (Centre)
19 | Hailee-Jay Ormond-Maunsell (Centre)
5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)
6 | Laishon Albert-Jones (Five Eighth)
7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback)
8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Prop)
9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)
10 | Annetta Claudia-Nu’uausala (Prop)
18 | Otesa Pule (Second Row)
12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)
16 | Charlotte Scanlan (Loose Forward)
14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange)
23 | Brianna Clark (Interchange)
20 | Crystal Tamarua (Interchange)
17 | Christyl Stowers (Interchange)
19 | Karli Hansen (18th Woman)
22 | Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (19th Woman)
