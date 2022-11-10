Leota returns to face Kangaroos

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 00:48

Premiership-winning prop Moses Leota has been brought into the New Zealand Kiwis’ 19-man squad for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against the Kangaroos at Elland Road in Leeds on Friday (7.45pm kick-off local time; 8.45am Saturday NZT).

The 27-year-old Penrith front rower is set make just his second appearance of the tournament.

He was named to line up in the Kiwis’ opening Pool C match against Lebanon on October 16 but was ruled out after picking up a slight groin injury in the team’s final training session.

Leota recovered to start a week later against Jamaica in Hull only to be forced off the field early with a pectoral strain.

He comes into the extended squad for clubmate Scott Sorensen while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns after being scratched late with a hamstring issue last week.

Apart from Sorensen the other squad members not selected are Marata Niukore, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jeremy Marshall and Sebastian Kris.

The Kiwis are coming off a nailbiting 24-18 quarter-final win over Fiji following their pool match victories over the Lebanon Cedars (34-12), Jamaica’s Reggae Warriors (68-6) and the Ireland Wolfhounds (48-10).

The Kangaroos advanced to the semi-finals after eliminating Lebanon 48-4 last week.

NZ KIWIS v AUSTRALIAN KANGAROOS

Elland Road, Leeds

7.45pm, Friday, November 11 2022

SQUAD NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER

16 NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804

8 JESSE BROMWICH (c)# 775

12 KENNY BROMWICH# 796

6 DYLAN BROWN# 826

10 JAMES FISHER-HARRIS# 801

14 KIERAN FORAN# 757

4 PETA HIKU# 781

7 JAHROME HUGHES# 819

15 MOSES LEOTA#827

20 ISAAC LIU# 805

1 JOSEPH MANU# 815

2 RONALDO MULITALO# 824

21 CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820

17 BRITON NIKORA# 818

11 ISAIAH PAPALI’I# 817

5 JORDAN RAPANA# 798

9 BRANDON SMITH# 816

13 JOSEPH TAPINE# 800

19 DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK# 794