Donoghue family 'stars in all Olympic formats'

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 11:50

Whether you are watching the Special Olympics, the Paralympics or the next Olympics in Paris, you are bound to see one of the Donoghue sisters in action.

Special Olympics athlete Melissa Donoghue will be one of the local favourites competing in the Hamilton pool at the Freemasons New Zealand National Summer Games next month, while she is also regular feature at Paralympic competitions.

It is not hard to see why younger sister Brooke followed her sporting footsteps, which took her all the way to two rowing world titles and a silver medal in the double sculls at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"As long as I can remember, I’ve been going along to swimming competitions, while Melissa has been coming to my regattas," says Brooke, who has been one of New Zealand’s elite rowers for nearly a decade and has her eyes firmly on the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Melissa is eight years older and was already competing at national and international competitions when her rowing sibling was still at school.

"I started in Special Olympics in 2007 through a friend and loved the competition and also meeting new people," says Melissa who competed at the 2007, 2013 and 2017 National Games, as well as the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, where she claimed two silvers and a bronze.

She says that Brooke has always been a great support.

"And when I stay at her place we sometimes do some fitness work together," says Melissa who was born with Seckel syndrome which has slowed her growth.

Younger sister Brooke says the real heroes are parents Leo and Leanne who have been cheering on their daughters in pools and rowing courses around the world.

"They are amazing supporters of us, but I think they quite like the travel as well," laughs the Tokyo Olympian who is carving out a career as a sustainability advisor.

Melissa has managed to turn her passion into paid employment as a swim instructor at Hamilton’s Waterworld after impressing management with her persistence as a volunteer.

"I’ve always like swimming, so it’s great to get that job. I work four days a week and been there for about three years," says Melissa who will be competing in her home pool for the National Summer Games.

The Hamilton swimmer also competes in Paralympics, but instead of being classes as an S14 swimmer with an intellectual disability, she has been classed as S10, the category with the lowest physical impairment.

"I end up racing in the same category as Sophie Pascoe, so that makes it a bit difficult and I think I should be in a different category," says Melissa who prefers to compete in the longer distances.

"My favourite distance is the 400m freestyle and I also race the 200 Individual Medley.

"I’m definitely not a sprinter!"

Most of the Donoghue family is expected to be poolside when Melissa competes in her home town from December 8-12.

"I love coming to Special Olympics events," says Brooke.

"There is nothing quite like it and I particularly enjoy the inclusiveness."

"At the Tokyo Olympics the Japanese used to say ‘Ganbatte’, which means ‘Try your best’ instead of saying ‘Good Luck’, which I really liked because it is very similar to the motto of the Special Olympics."