Dhys Faleafaga signs with Waitomo Chiefs Manawa for 2023

Monday, 14 November, 2022 - 14:11

Dhys Faleafaga has signed with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa for the 2023 Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition, with the talented loosehead prop to transfer from the Hurricanes Poua for the upcoming season.

In her early career, Faleafaga was a stand-out player for St Mary's College First XV, taking home the 2017 national title. In 2018 she made her debut for the Wellington Pride in the Farah Palmer Cup competition and the following year she went on to score two tries on debut for the Black Ferns Sevens against Japan at just 18 years old. Last year she moved her focus to 15s and was selected for the northern tour, making her debut for the Black Ferns against England.

"At 21 Dhys has already played for both the Black Ferns XVs and Black Fern Sevens. Her athletic combination of power, size, speed and an under-5 minute bronco is rare," said Waitomo Chiefs Manawa Head Coach Crystal Kaua.

"Her skillset, ability to see and attack space and professionalism coming from the New Zealand Sevens environment are massive. She is also a great human who will add to our off-field culture too. We look forward to having her and her family with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa in 2023."

Faleafaga took a break from rugby this year for the birth of twin boys with her partner, New Zealand Sevens player, Tone Ng Shiu.

"Anyone who has come back to sport post-children knows how difficult that is physically and mentally, so we want to do everything we can to support that transition for her back to playing," said Kaua.

Faleafaga comes from a successful rugby family with her older sister Lyric also a previous member of the Black Fern Sevens, while their mother Vanessa represented Samoa at the 2002 and 2006 Women's Rugby World Cups.

Faleafaga said of her signing with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa, "I’m super excited for the 2023 season to finally be playing some rugby, and even more excited to be a part of the Chiefs family!"

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa season will kick off on Saturday 25 th of February against the Hurricanes Poua in Levin.