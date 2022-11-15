Santo Taumata re-signs with Waitomo Chiefs Manawa

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 09:43

The Chiefs Rugby Club is pleased to announce the re-signing of World Cup winning Black Ferns prop, Santo Taumata with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

At only 19, Taumata has had an impressive start to her career with seven Black Fern caps already under her belt. The Bay of Plenty prop made her debut for the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa against MatatÅ« during the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki season this year and went on to debut for the Black Ferns against Australia.

Taumata was awarded Emerging Player of the Year for her efforts during the 2022 Farah Palmer Cup season as well as Female Club Player of the Year at the 2022 Zespri Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards.

The teenager put in superb performances for the Black Ferns during their Rugby World Cup campaign, providing physicality off the bench throughout the competition which proved a key part in the success of the side.

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa Head Coach Crystal Kaua says, "Santo is a powerhouse! Her speed off the ground, her intent with ball in hand, the smile on her face when she bunts someone, and her freight-train tackles see her as a talent on both sides of the ball.

"At 19, to be a tighthead prop for the Black Ferns at a World Cup speaks volumes of her ability and also how she handles pressure and thrives in it, makes her unique. Combine that with her deep love, respect and care for her parents, her humour and quick wit, and her off-field connections with the players and staff, she has a bright future on and off the field."

Taumata said of her signing, "I’ve enjoyed every second playing alongside these amazing wÄhine toa. I'm looking forward to getting out there next season."

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa season will kick off on Saturday 25th of February against the Hurricanes Poua in Levin.