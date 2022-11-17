Tynealle Fitzgerald Re-Signed for 2023

Thursday, 17 November, 2022 - 09:17

The Chiefs Rugby Club today announced the re-signing of Tynealle Fitzgerald for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season. The talented loosehead prop made her debut for the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa when she was called up into the main squad for the game against MatatÅ« this year.

Fitzgerald started her rugby career successfully in Sevens, bringing home gold with the U18 New Zealand Sevens team at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. The following year she toured Japan with the Black Ferns Sevens Development, earning selection with her outstanding performances at the Red Bull Ignite7s event.

Later that year Fitzgerald made the shift into 15s, signing with Bay of Plenty for the Farah Palmer Cup competition. In her third season with the Volcanix, she was awarded Players' Player of the Year at the 2022 Zespri Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards.

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa Head Coach Crystal Kaua said, "Tynealle came in last year as a wider squad member and worked her way into our 22 during the preseason, playing a massive role in all our games. Her robust athleticism and love of the dark places, alongside her ability at the breakdown and team-first mentality made our decision to select her an easy one.

"Tynealle works a full day as a tradie during FPC season but plays and trains like a professional athlete. She’s relentless and is a massive asset for the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa."

Speaking about re-signing with the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa Fitzgerald said, "I love what this team is all about. I am super honoured and excited to get another opportunity to represent this awesome club and my family for the upcoming 2023 season."

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa season will kick off on Saturday 25 February against the Hurricanes Poua in Levin.