Kiwi Ferns named to face Jillaroos in World Cup final

The Kiwi Ferns have been named to take on the Jillaroos in their Rugby League World Cup final against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday (1.15pm kick-off local time; 2.15am NZT).

Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly makes her return as starting winger outside of centre Mele Hufanga who received Player of the Match at Monday night’s 20-6 semi-final win over England.

RLWC Golden Boot winner Raecene McGregor will start in the halves alongside Abigail Roache, while Charlotte Scanlan and Katelyn Vahaakolo have been named at 18th and 19th Woman.

The rest of head coach Ricky Henry’s side remains unchanged from the Kiwi Ferns’ match last-up.

Shanice Parker has also been ruled out of the side after picking up a minor knee injury following the Kiwi Ferns’ second victory (34-4) versus the Cook Islands.

Parker made her Kiwi Ferns debut in centre for the opening pool match against France where she executed a stunning 100-metre solo try.

Kiwi Ferns World Cup team v Australia by squad number and position:

1 | Apii Nicholls (Fullback)

3 | Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly (Wing)

24 | Mele Hufanga (Centre)

4 | Page McGregor (Centre)

5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)

15 | Abigail Roache (Five Eighth)

7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback)

23 | Brianna Clark (Prop)

9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)

10 | Annetta Claudia-Nu’uausala (Prop)

11 | Roxette Murdoch-Masila (Second Row)

12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)

13 | Georgia Hale (Loose Forward)

14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange)

8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Interchange)

18 | Otesa Pule (Interchange)

17 | Christyl Stowers (Interchange)

16 | Charlotte Scanlan (18th Woman)

2 | Katelyn Vahaakolo (19th Woman)