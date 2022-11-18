Team naming: All Blacks side to play England at Twickenham

Friday, 18 November, 2022 - 00:30

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan have named Brodie Retallick for his 100th All Blacks Test, against England at Twickenham.

The 31-year-old will become the 12th All Black to reach the milestone and just the second lock forward in that illustrious group, alongside captain Samuel Whitelock.

Retallick and Whitelock will also create their own piece of history, setting a new world record of 64 Test starts together. The previous record (63) was held by South Africa’s Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield.

Playing in his 11th international season, Retallick will share the special occasion with family who have travelled from New Zealand to celebrate along with team-mates and team management.

"The All Blacks congratulate Brodie and his family on what is an extremely proud moment for them," said head coach Ian Foster. "He has had a massive contribution to the legacy of this team over the last decade, during which he has inspired many."

The team to take on England resembles the match day 23 that took on Wales a fortnight ago, with some minor tweaks.

After impressing on debut against Scotland last week, winger Mark Telea has been retained alongside 79-Test veteran TJ Perenara who will provide halfback cover.

With Retallick returning from suspension, Scott Barrett has moved to the blindside flanker role. That will see two loose forwards in the reserves - Shannon Frizell and Hoskins Sotutu - who has been called in to play his first Test since the Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup clash against Japan last month.

"We feel the squad has been building nicely throughout this tour," Foster added. "Playing England is something we don’t get to do often so we are excited for the challenge.

"This is an opportunity to continue our growth as a team at one of the great venues in world rugby - Twickenham."

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets):

1. Ethan de Groot (12)

2. Codie Taylor (75)

3. Tyrel Lomax (22)

4. Brodie Retallick (99)

5. Samuel Whitelock (142 - Captain)

6. Scott Barrett (57)

7. Dalton Papali’i (21)

8. Ardie Savea (69)

9. Aaron Smith (113)

10. Richie Mo’unga (43)

11. Caleb Clarke (14)

12. Jordie Barrett (47)

13. Rieko Ioane (58)

14. Mark Telea (1)

15. Beauden Barrett (111)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (20)

17. George Bower (21)

18. Nepo Laulala (44)

19. Shannon Frizell (24)

20. Hoskins Sotutu (13)

21. TJ Perenara (79)

22. David Havili (24)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (59)