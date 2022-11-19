FIFA partner with United Nations agencies to run social campaigns during World Cup

Saturday, 19 November, 2022 - 22:25

As the clock ticks towards the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the world's attention turns increasingly towards the biggest celebration of its most popular sport. Naturally, this attention will be focused on the football, however FIFA also recognises that our sport should use the unique platform our competition provides to make a positive impact on society.

In line with the approach adopted in all tournaments, FIFA, together with three United Nations agencies, will run a range of campaigns during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ to send messages promoting health, unity and non-discrimination to the billions of worldwide viewers across multiple channels. These campaigns have taken into account feedback received from our member associations who, like FIFA, are committed to using the power of football to effect positive change around the world.

Each round of matches will be associated with its own dedicated campaign designed to maximise reach and impact. These will be run together with FIFA’s partner agencies from the United Nations, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Messaging opportunities will be provided to the participating teams via the team captains’ armbands during matches, with supporting content being displayed on LED screens around the pitch, on giant screens and on flags in the stadiums, together with additional amplification on FIFA’s digital platforms and through media, stakeholders, and other public activities.

The campaigns are as follows:

Group stage, round one: #FootballUnitesTheWorld

Group stage, round two: #SaveThePlanet

Group stage, round three: #ProtectChildren #ShareTheMeal

Round of 16: #EducationForAll #FootballForSchools

Quarter-finals: #NoDiscrimination

Semi-finals: #BeActive #BringTheMoves

Third-place and Final: Football Is Joy, Passion, Hope, Love and Peace - #FootballUnitesTheWorld

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ kicks off on Sunday 20 November, which the host nation takes on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. In total, 64 matches will be played with Lusail Stadium hosting the final on Sunday 18 December 2022.

By uniting behind these campaigns, FIFA and its 211 member associations will showcase to every corner of the world that, despite our differences, football has the power as a global force to bring people together for the common good.