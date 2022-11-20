2023 Queenstown Marathon entries open - Ironman Group

Sunday, 20 November, 2022 - 09:00

Organisers of the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon are delighted to announce that entries for the 2023 event are now open.

The ninth running of one of world’s most scenic marathons is set to take place on Saturday 20 November 2023 and is expected to welcome over 12,000 athletes to the Queenstown Lakes region.

The event has four distances on offer, with the NZ Sotheby’s International Realty Marathon, La Roche Posay Half Marathon, Havana Coffee 10km, and Queenstown Airport Kids Run.

The courses take best highlights of the region, running through local trails and roads while soaking up the mountains, lakes and countryside of Queenstown and surrounding areas.

Queenstown Marathon Race Director Keegan McCauley says after the successful return of the 2022 event yesterday he’s already looking forward to next year with much excitement.

"It was amazing to welcome thousands of athletes back to Queenstown yesterday after two years away. I hope that all those took part had an incredible day and are already looking forward to doing it all over again next year," said McCauley.

"To our athletes, supporters, partners, stakeholders, and wonderful volunteers, thank you for all your support over the past couple of years and across this weekend - you are what makes this event so special, and we can’t wait to see you again next year on Saturday 20 November for the 2023 Queenstown Marathon," he said.

The 2022 event saw half marathon and 10km events sell out, so McCauley says he recommends athletes lock in their entries early to secure their spot on the 2023 start line.

"The Queenstown Marathon has grown year on year and continues to be an event that people from across New Zealand and around the world are keen to be a part of," he said. "Don’t miss out on the world’s most beautiful marathon, get your entry in early and start planning your next trip to Queenstown."

The New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon returns on Saturday 20 November 2023, with entries open from 9am today. Athletes can physically sign up from 9-11am this morning at the Queenstown Memorial Centre and enjoy a free coffee with their entry.

For more information and to enter visit https://queenstown-marathon.co.nz/