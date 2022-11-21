FIFA sells out all sponsorship packages for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Monday, 21 November, 2022 - 20:48

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be backed by a full quota of FIFA Partners, FIFA World Cup Sponsors and Regional Supporters after FIFA sold out all sponsorship tiers and inventory for the football extravaganza.

The line-up includes seven FIFA Partners and seven FIFA World Cup Sponsors, as well as Regional Supporters in each of FIFA’s five regions - Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, North America and South America.

The collaborations span multiple sectors and cover rights packages that range from extensive brand and digtal exposure and association through to bespoke offerings designed for specific fan and customer engagement initiatives.

The latest additions to take the final three positions on the Regional Supporter roster are:

- YouTube: Alongside their regional sponsorship, YouTube Shorts creators will be on the ground capturing amazing behind the scenes content of the FIFA World Cup.

- Visit Las Vegas: The official destination marketing organization for Southern Nevada has joined FIFA as a Regional Supporter in North America, promoting Las Vegas as one of the world’s most desirable destination for leisure and business travel.

- Fine Hygienic Holding: the final Regional Supporter to sign will provide disinfectants, cleaning products and hand sanitizer stations across all tournament locations. This is the perfect collaboration as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ becomes the first global sports event with 100% capacity for spectators after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is fantastic to forge such fruitful collaborations with our valued commercial partners and sponsors for this incredible spectacle - the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. "Their support not only contributes towards the successful delivery of this ground-breaking tournament, but it also ensures that essential funds are channelled to our 211 member associations and various worldwide programmes which contribute to the ongoing development of the game worldwide, helping to make football truly global."

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai added: "The FIFA World Cup presents our commercial affiliates with unprecedented engagement opportunities. Our partners have already delivered a variety of world-class fan activations and initiatives in the build-up to the event, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with them so that they can achieve their goals whilst enhancing the FIFA World Cup experience."

In addition to those who are travelling to Qatar, billions of fans will tune into the action from across the globe, giving commercial affiliates an opportunity to connect with huge audiences.

The action kicks off on Sunday 20 November with the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at 17:30 local time (15:30 CET / 09:30 ET), before the opening match, Qatar v Ecuador, which will begin at 19:00 local time (17:00 CET / 11:00 ET).