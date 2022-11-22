Call for final entries in BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 11:51

There’s an air of excitement buzzing around Great Lake TaupÅ as organisers, cyclists and supporters get set to welcome the return of the BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge this Saturday, 26th November.

After a two-year hiatus thanks to Covid, organisers are rearing to welcome the crowds to the Central Plateau this weekend to be a part of New Zealand’s iconic cycling event, celebrating its 44th running.

The message is clear, it’s not too late, there is still time to enter. With an impressive line up of category options and course lengths for all abilities from seal to gravel and mountain biking, there is something for everyone, including the young and not so young cyclist and the avid supporter.

"This event has been a mainstay on the New Zealand cycling and TaupÅ event calendars and we want to ensure that we can keep our wheels turning next year and for another 44 years after that. Every event entry ensures we are one step closer to securing and sustaining the longevity of this premiere event for years and generations of riders to come" says Hayden Dickason, Event Director.

This year’s event offers nine different event categories, all of which are set to showcase the beauty and surroundings of the TaupÅ region. A welcome addition to this year’s line up is the inaugural Length of the Lake road event, approx. 55km in length, which begins in Turangi and boasts views of the most scenic stretch of Great Lake TaupÅ. It is the ultimate event for those wanting to give it a go without tackling the full 160km loop of the 99 Bikes Round The Lake.

For the supporters, the event village will be where all the excitement and magic of the event comes to life. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere, celebrate with your cyclists, rub shoulders with other supporters and get set to take in all the buzz and hype around the event. There will be music, a kid’s fun zone, heaps of displays and activations to get involved with, the new free of charge Kids Pedal Power Ride, and an assortment of food and beverage vendors to keep you fueled and hydrated.

Boasting yet another impressive prize pool this year, there is close to $20,000 in prize money up for grabs, plus spot prizes valued at over $30,000. Prizes include a 20-month lease of a Suzuki Swift Hybrid GLX Auto, private charter with Chris Jolly Outdoors, JetBlack Ultimate Indoor Trainer Suite, BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge Artwork, $2,000 Ride Holidays voucher, bikes from the team at 99 Bikes, Garmin prize packs and a Pascoes gift card.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the region for the mecca of cycling events New Zealand has to offer. Celebrating its 44th year, the BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge is where you want to be this weekend.

Download the app for all the event info and to follow rider’s progress on the day. Simply search Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge in your app store.

BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge event and entry information can be found at: www.cyclechallenge.com