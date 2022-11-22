Waitomo Chiefs Manawa and Gallagher Chiefs to play in the same jersey in 2023

Tuesday, 22 November, 2022 - 13:30

The Chiefs Rugby Club is pleased to announce that the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will play in the same home game jersey as the Gallagher Chiefs for the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season. This was an important change to solidify the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa as a core part of the Chiefs Rugby Club and to continue pushing towards equal opportunities in rugby.

Chiefs Rugby Club Women’s Programme Director and General Manager Commercial, Kate Rawnsley commented: "connection between our men’s and women’s programme is something we as an organisation are building on and for the Chiefs Rugby Club to demonstrate the connection, we felt it was important that one jersey is worn by our premier teams. We went through an extensive consultation process across all our stakeholders, including our women’s and men’s players, who were incredibly supportive of wearing one jersey."

"The feedback from our fans has been overwhelming, they want merchandise to celebrate our Waitomo Chiefs Manawa side. We have always stocked Chiefs branded female apparel and to lead from the front in women’s rugby, our retail store will be adding the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa logo to any 2023 home jersey purchased through us on request, for free. We are proud to be also launching a Manawa apparel range in women, youth and men sizes."

The Chiefs home jersey, NgÄ hihi o te rÄ - the Rays of the Sun design, has a lot of meaning woven into it. The design takes its inspiration from the sun, TamanuiterÄ, and the Chiefs region. This is embodied through the kÅwhaiwhai (ornate swirls) that depict the many waterways that flow throughout our region and the Chiefs Country colours of black, red and yellow. Like the waterways of the region, the Chiefs whÄnau of players, staff, sponsors, stakeholders, clubs and supporters, are all connected.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Simon Graafhuis said, "We are excited that the Waitomo Manawa Chiefs will play in the same playing jerseys as the Gallagher Chiefs squad. The jersey has real meaning for the Chiefs Rugby Club and was designed to demonstrate the deep connection between the club and region, it seems entirely appropriate that both squads proudly wear the same playing jersey."

The tagline of the Chiefs Rugby Club this season, NgÄ Tahi - Together As One, is a reflection of the club's identity and culture that pursues excellence through unity. Having both teams playing in the same jersey visually shows this connection and allows the mana of the jersey to be passed from the Gallagher Chiefs to the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa and vice versa.

As a major sponsor of the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa, MyTreat will have their logo featured on the front of the playing jersey for this season.