Newstalk ZB launches Football Fever podcast to cover FIFA World Cup

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 11:39

Football fans across the country will be tuning into an exciting new podcast by Newstalk ZB that promises to dive into all the wins, upsets, goals and glory of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Football Fever - hosted by Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine and former All Whites player, David Chote - will deliver daily episodes throughout the four-week competition, offering Kiwis a New Zealand perspective on the biggest event in international football history.

Angus Mabey, NZME Content Director - Sport and Rural, says: "Every four years football fans across the globe are overcome with football fever and united through their love of The Beautiful Game.

"Football Fever promises to uncover all the action, with two great Kiwis who are synonymous with the round-ball code providing unique insights amongst all the action. It’s the place to keep up to date with all that is happening in Qatar," he says.

Jason Pine, Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport Host, says: "Despite the fact our beloved All Whites aren’t competing, thousands of passionate football fans across New Zealand will be taking in every minute of the event. With 64 matches across four weeks, it promises to be an epic event never experienced before.

"As well as being glued to each of the 64 matches, I wouldn’t ever turn down the opportunity to talk about it as well! Along with All Whites legend David Chote, I’m really excited to have the opportunity to share our thoughts and insights through a uniquely Kiwi perspective," he says.

Listen to Football Fever on iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are released daily from Monday 21 November to Monday 19 December.