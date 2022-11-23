Announcing VALORANT Challengers Oceania 2023

Wednesday, 23 November, 2022 - 14:12

LPL return as official Oceanic partner for VALORANT esports in two-year deal with Riot Games, announce VALORANT Challengers Oceania 2023 pathway to worlds.

23rd November 2022: Oceanic esports tournament organiser and broadcaster LetsPlay.Live (LPL) announce their continued partnership with Riot Games as the official regional provider of VALORANT tournaments for 2023 and 2024.

Following on from a successful partnership in 2021 and 2022, the two-year deal will see LPL providing the official global pathway for Oceania-based VALORANT teams and players across 2023 and 2024. LPL will be the official tournament provider and broadcaster of these official events, kicking off their activity with VALORANT Challengers Oceania 2023.

VALORANT Challengers Oceania 2023 will take place over six months across two stages, with a massive $100,000 AUD prize pool split across the two stages of play. Stage 2’s champions will receive an invite to the APAC VALORANT Ascensions tournament, where the top team will join the VALORANT Pacific League.

Open Qualifiers for VALORANT Challengers Oceania 2023 Stage 1 will be held across 15 - 18 December 2022, with the top 8 teams qualifying for Stage 1. Stage 1 will take place from January through March 2023, with Stage 2 Open Qualifiers taking place in early March. Stage 2 2023 will begin April and conclude in June 2023.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Riot Games once more to bring VALORANT esports and global pathways to the Oceanic region," says Duane Mutu, Founder and Managing Director of LetsPlay.Live. "Oceania has been a strong contender on the VALORANT stage over 2021 - 2022, and we’re excited to be shining a light on our player and desk talent through broadcasts and tournaments across the next two years, solidifying LPL’s place in the OCE scene."

"We're excited to be continuing our partnership with LetsPlay.Live to deliver quality VALORANT esports to our Oceanic players," says Ben Galea, Oceanic League Manager for Riot Games. "VALORANT continues to be growing in Oceania and with continued investment and a clear path to the top through international play, we hope our players are more excited than ever to be part of the VALORANT esports ecosystem."

All episodes of VALORANT Challengers Oceania 2023 will be broadcast on twitch.tv/lpl_valorant and twitch.tv/RiotGamesOCE. Athletes interested in participating in the Open Qualifiers can register at letsplay.live/event/214, with registrations closing Tuesday 13 December 2022. For the latest updates and information, follow @LPL_VALORANT on Twitter.