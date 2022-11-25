'Adelaide set to become the fittest city in 2023 at the Australian Masters Games'

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 10:59

XPLORE, INDULGE and XCEED at The Australian Masters Games in Adelaide in 2023!

Adelaide is set to become the fittest city in the Oceania region in October next year, when10,000 competitors hit the city for the 19th Australian Masters Games.

Across 50 sports - from soccer to softball, dragon boat racing, athletics and even yoga sports and pickleball - competitors aged from 30 will take part in events from October 7,2023.

Entries have opened for 21 sports this week, with VIP Gold registrations - which includeVIP Gold experiences, concert tickets, entry to the Games Village and exclusive kit - on offer for athletes jumping the gun.

Australian Masters Games General Manager Jane Woodlands-Thompson said the Games would be a festival of sport, fostering competitive spirit, friendship and community.

"The Australian Masters Games is a celebration of sport, whether it be a team of netballers travelling from New Zealand to take on their trans-Tasman rivals or yoga enthusiasts taking part in a class of hundreds on the River Torrens," Ms Woodlands-Thompson said.

"For some people it’s about competing with the best Australian and international competitors have to offer, while for others it’s about meeting people, staying fit, playing a few games with old friends and team-mates and taking advantage of the concerts, parties and events.

"The games are for the young at heart, with entry for most competitions starting at 30 and stretching through to athletes nudging 100. If you want to compete, there will be an event for you and your friends, family members or work colleagues.

"The first sports open for registration are archery, athletics, basketball, boxing, darts, dragon boat racing, football (soccer), hockey, lawn bowls, netball, petanque, indoor rowing, rugby league, sailing, softball, tennis, touch football, beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, Olympic wrestling and yoga sports, with more sports soon to be added.

If you would like to find out more about the Australian Masters Games, the sports on offeror to register, click here.