Wheels are spinning at the 44th BDO Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge

Saturday, 26 November, 2022 - 13:54

A mixture of sunny and overcast skies were a welcome reprieve after a week of wild weather as cyclists took to the start line at this year’s 44th BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, the crowds gathered to line up, cheer on and soak up the atmosphere of New Zealand’s largest cycling event.

With nine event categories at this year’s event, organisers were excited to offer a range of course options catering to the beginner through to the elite rider.

Taking out first place in the iconic 160km 99 Bikes Round the Lake event in the male division was Michael Torckler of Cambridge with a time of 3:49:16 and an average speed of 48.1km/h. Torckler took second place in the same event in 2019. Tamahere’s Ally Wollaston took out the Women’s Group 1 99 Bikes Round the Lake win.

Maui Morrison took first place in the inaugural 75km Shimano Gravel Grind event with a time of 2:42:53, while Sonia Foote of Rotorua secured the top spot for the women with a time of 3:08:42.

Caleb Bottcher of Palmerston North crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 3:33:45 in the 85km BDO Huka Challenge single track mountain bike event, while Taupo local Sammie Maxwell took out first place for the women with a time of 4:06:09.

Georgia Perry and Grant Tuffery took out first place respectively in the 320km Enduro event. Perry and Tuffery rode as part of a team with fellow riders, Peter Tuck and Alex Heaney completing the course in an incredible 9:22:15.

With an impressive prize pool up for grabs at this year’s event, place getters in the 99 Bikes Round the Lake, Shimano Gravel Grind and BDO Huka Challenge were set to cross the finish line with a share of the nearly $20,000 prize money on offer. This year’s event also boasts impressive spot prizes valued at over $30,000. Prizes include a 20-month lease of a Suzuki Swift Hybrid GLX Auto, private charter with Chris Jolly Outdoors, JetBlack Ultimate Indoor Trainer Suite, BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge Artwork, $2,000 Ride Holidays voucher, bikes from the team at 99 Bikes, Garmin prize packs and a Pascoes gift card.

With thousands of riders and supporters descending on TaupÅ for the weekend, BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge Event Director Hayden Dickason said it was exciting to be able to welcome people back to the region and celebrate being able to hold events like this after a two year gap due to Covid and associated restrictions.

"There’s an awesome buzz here in TaupÅ and there is still time to come on down and get amongst the action at the event village," he said.

"Whether taking part, supporting or just soaking up the atmosphere of the weekend, the event village is the place to be. Enjoy live music, a fun zone and an assortment of food and beverage vendors to keep you fueled and hydrated. Mix and mingle with fellow riders and supporters and enjoy the good vibes, it is the ultimate spot to round out the event and celebrate the 44th year of the BDO Lake TaupÅ Cycle Challenge, says Dickason.

Event category winners

99 Bikes Round the Lake

Male

1. Michael Torckler (Cambridge)

2. Theo Gilbertson (Auckland)

3. James Fouche (Auckland)

Female

1. Ally Wollaston (Tamahere)

2. Sharlotte Lucas (Hokitika)

3. Ella Wyllie (Auckland)

Shimano Gravel Grind Male

1. Maui Morrison (Cambridge)

2. Bradley Jones (Whakatane)

3. Olly Shaw (Rotorua)

Female

1. Sonia Foote (Rotorua)

2. Ruby Livingstone (Auckland)

3. Adelle Wilson (Tamaterau)

BDO Huka Challenge

Male

1. Caleb Bottcher (Palmerston North)

2. Connor Johnston (Rotorua)

3. Joe Skerman (Bulls)

Female

1. Sammie Maxwell (TaupÅ)

2. Michelle Vorster (Papakura)

3. Mia Cameron (TaupÅ)

Enduro

Male

1. Grant Tuffery (Cambridge)

Female

1. Georgia Perry (Cambridge)