Transtasman shearing tests - Shearing Sports New Zealand

Sunday, 27 November, 2022 - 15:08

A rookie New Zealand woohandling team has scored a stunning win over two vastly experienced Australian internationals in a transtasman test match in Australia.

The test during the Australian National Shearing and Woolhandling Championships on Saturday in Bendigo, Vic., was the first international appearance for both Angela Stevens, of Napier, and Cushla Abraham, of Masterton.

In a competition of six fleeces for each side, a combination of merino and crossbred, they had a victory by almost six points over Aroha Garvin, of York, West Australia, an expatriate Kiwi who first represented Australia in 1999, and Racheal Hutchison, of Gilgandra, NSW, who was competing in an Australian-record 11th transtasman test.

New Zealand’s Allan Oldfield and Tony Dobbs won a blades shearing test on Friday night, maintaining New Zealand’s unbeaten record since bladesheariung was added to the series in 2010, but the machine shearing team of veteran Nathan Stratford and new internationals Leon Samuels and Stacey Te Huia was to unable to break New Zealand’s sequence of defeats in machine shearing tests in Australia since the same year..

The woolhandling triumph was a particular moment for Stevens, it was her birthday and she was following in the footsteps of father John Kirkpatrick, the 2017 World champion shearer and four-times Golden Shears champion who shore a New Zealand record 19 transtasman tests, including a win on debut, in West Australia in 2002.

As the team prepared to fly home, Abraham, whose husband, Paerata, made the most of the crossing to win a $A10,000 first prize at a speed shear in Hamilton., Vic, also on Saturday, said she and Stevens felt they had compete well as they finished the test, although tailing the Australians on time.

"But we knew it would be very hard to beat the Aussie girls, so we were expecting second place," she said.

New Zealand has now won 35 of the 45 woolhandling tests since woolhandling was added to transtasman competition in 1998, and Stevens and Abraham will represent New Zealand again in the next test at the Golden Shears in Masterton in March.

Oldfield, from Geraldine but living in Lower Hutt suburb Waiwhetu, again teamed with, and Dobbs, of Fairlie, overcame the challenge of the merinos of Australia in a contest of three sheep each, scoring their fourth consecutive win together over the Australian pair of Johnathon Dalla, of Warooka, South Australia, and Ken French, of Glen Isla, Vic.

Oldfield and Dobbs added to the triumph by finishing first and second respectively in the Bendigo Open bladeshearing final on Saturday.

They first faced the two Australians in the 2019 World Championships teams final in Le Dorat, France, won by the Kiwis with the Australian pair claiming fourth place. New Zealand then won transtasman tests later that year at Waimate in New Zealand and Dubbo, NSW.

Oldfield shore the three sheep in 12min 42sec to beat Dalla by 1min 37sec, in what proved to be a crucial buffer in a win by just 3.79pts when time and quality points were counted.

Dalla had the better quality points and comfortably the best points overall, but back in the race Dobbs produced the better quality of the two Kiwis to insure the victory as French tailed the field.

But it was not such good news for southern men Te Huia, of Alexandra, and Invercargill shearers Samuels and Stratford, who in trying to end New Zealand’s losing test-match machine shearing sequence in Australia suffered one of the heaviest defeats - beaten by 66.99pts.

Australian champion Daniel McIntyre, from Glen Innes, NSW, and who last month beat the Kiwis to win the New Zealand Merino Shears Open final in Alexandra, was masterclass, finishing the contest of six merinos and six crossbred lambs each first in 17min 20sec and carding the best points in shearing board judging.

But teammate Nathan Meaney, of Kapunda, South Australia, had the best overall quality total of board and pen judging points, the first time McIntyre had not had the best individual result in the last five teats, which included New Zealand’s win in the last pre-Covid test in Masterton in March 2020.

The third member of the victorious team was Sam Mackrill, of Nunneella, Vic.

About four minutes covered the field as McIntyre pushed-out the last of his six merinos and started on the six crossbred lambs, widening the gap further by the time he finished the 12 sheep.

Samuels and Te Huia were starting to hunt him down, but the damage had already been done.

Crossing the Tasman with four wins behind him this season, including the New Zealand Winter Comb Championship at Waimate on October 8, Stratford struck the pen of sheep from hell, taking over 22min 39secs, at least three minutes slower than his previous slowest in a 12-sheep test match.

Reciprocal machines shearing and woolhandling tests will be held at the Golden Shears in Masterton in March.

Results:

Blades (3 merinos): New Zealand 154.53pts (Tony Dobbs 15min 22sec, 75.77pts; Allan Oldfield 12min 42sec, 78.77pts) beat Australia 158.32pts (Johnathon Dalla 14min 19sec, 68.62pts; Ken French 16min 14sec, 89.7pts).

Machines (6 merinos, 6 crossbreds): Australia 231.93pts (Nathan Meaney 18min 29sec, 75.87pts; Daniel McIntyre 17min 20sec, 76.42pts; Sam Mackrill 18min 58sec, 79.65pts) beat New Zealand 298.92pts (Leon Samuels 18min 16sec, 95.97pts; Nathan Stratford 22min 39sec, 100.95pts; Stacey Te Huia 18min 18sec, 101.98pts)..

Woolhandling (6 fleeces): New Zealand (Angela Stevens, Cushla Abraham) 70.75pts, beat Australia (Aroha Garvin, Racheal Hutchison) 76.51pts.