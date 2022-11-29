Central Stags primed for Palmerston North Ford Trophy

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 10:38

Fresh off a handsome nine-wicket win, a strong Central Stags twelve has been named for their first home match of The Ford Trophy season, in Palmerston North this Wednesday.

Fitzherbert Park is Dane Cleaver’s home ground and, after having played a starring role in Dunedin with a flamboyant knock of 99 not out, the wicketkeeer-batsman heads to Manawatu alongside Stags and BLACKCAPS legend Ross Taylor, another old boy of the local college.

The squad hs been trimmed from 13 to 12 for the match with left-arm seamer Ray Toole dropping out in order to play for the Central Districts A men’s team competing in the annual Men’s T20 Quadrangular A tournament in Taupo against Auckland A, Northern Districts A and Otago A today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow's 50-over one-dayer against the Wellington Firebirds at Fitzherbert Park is free admission, the toss set for at 10.30am and first ball at 11am, and offers a sneak preview of the 27 December clash between the same teams in the Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader coming up at the ground on 27 December.

Cleaver narrowly missed out on a third one-day century in the opening Ford Trophy win but, with a first-up victory, bonus point and useful net run rate in the bag, the wicketkeeper-batsman is not complaining.

"Obviously it's always nice to get a hundred, but the team result is the important thing," said Cleaver.

"We’re always pretty happy when we get a nine-wicket win."

Tomorrow's game will be Doug Bracewell's 50th one-dayer for the Stags and the fine allrounder is also on the cusp of his 1000th run in the format for his side.

Seth Rance meanwhile heads into the match needing just three more victims to reach the milestone of 100 Ford Trophy wickets for the Stags.

The team will be at Fitzherbert Park this afternoon (Tuesday) from 3.30pm for local youngsters to meet all the players, and grab autographs and giveaways, including Dream11 Super Smash tickets for the 27 December doubleheader alongside the Central Hinds and Wellington Blaze.

Tomorrow’s Ford Trophy match is live-streamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz. The toss is scheduled for 10.30am and after this game the Central Stags head to New Plymouth for another home match in Round Three, a rematch with the hurting Otago Volts on Sunday, 4 December.

Round Two, 2022/23

CENTRAL STAGS v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

11am - Wednesday 30 November 2022

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD

Will Young (c) - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - Taranaki

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver (w) - Manawatu

Jayden Lennox - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Brett Randell

Seth Rance - Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ross Taylor - Wairarapa/Manawatu

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Head Coach: Rob Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Greg Hay - Nelson (injury)

Ben Smith - Whanganui (injury)

Joey Feld - Hawke’s Bay (injury)

