Emerging sevens talent to be named in black - New Zealand Rugby

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 15:46

New Zealand’s future All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens stars will have the opportunity to make their mark in 2022, with the official introduction of the New Zealand Under 18 Sevens Boys and Girls teams alongside the New Zealand MÄori Under 18 NgÄ Whatukura (Boys) and NgÄ MÄreikura (Girls).

New Zealand Rugby identified the importance of the World School Sevens tournament in the domestic sevens calendar, and will officially oversee the New Zealand Under 18 and Under 18 MÄori teams for the first time.

Ben Fisher New Zealand Rugby’s High Performance Pathways Manager said the inclusion of the teams in the sevens pathway is an exciting step for aspiring sevens stars.

"Both sevens programmes have a strong history of selecting talented school leavers and developing them into world class rugby players. Overseeing these teams gives us the opportunity to bring their campaigns in line with our high performance programmes and while they only have a short time together it will hopefully give them a taste of what a future in sevens can look like.

We saw earlier this year Che Clark was selected for the Commonwealth Games only six months on from finishing school which again highlights the need to formalise this pathway for aspiring sevens stars."

The New Zealand Under 18 Boys team will be coached by All Blacks Sevens Assistant Coach Euan Mackintosh. Mackintosh joined the All Black Sevens at the start of 2022, and is a key member of the coaching group as they build towards the Paris Olympics.

Former Black Fern and Black Ferns Sevens player Kristina Sue will take the helm of the New Zealand Under 18 Girls team. Sue no stranger to coaching has been influential with Manukura Secondary School Girls’ sevens and fifteens programmes.

The New Zealand MÄori Under 18 NgÄ Whatukura (Boys) will be coached by Karna Luke, Brendan Nolan and former MÄori All Black Jackson Willison. MatatÅ« first five-eighth Te Rauoriwa Gapper will be joined by La Winitana and Reuben Samuels to complete the coaching group for the New Zealand MÄori Under 18 NgÄ MÄreikura (Girls) team.

At the conclusion of the Condor Secondary School Sevens Tournament the 2022 New Zealand Under 18 sides, and Under 18 MÄori teams will be selected and will compete in the World School Sevens to be held in Auckland in late December.

Tournament Details:

World School Sevens

17 - 18 December, Pakuranga Rugby Club, Auckland

Tickets: https://worldschoolsevens.flicket.co.nz/

Live on Sky Sport