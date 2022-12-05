Triathletes to descend on Taupo for sold out Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 09:41

Triathletes from across New Zealand and around the world are putting the final touches to their preparations for the 2022 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand this Saturday 10 December.

The 2022 event has sold out, with more than 2,000 athletes lining up across IRONMAN New Zealand and IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand.

Postponed from its usual date in March to December due to the COVID restrictions in place earlier this year, IRONMAN New Zealand will welcome international athletes back to the event for the first time since 2020. Athletes will travel to Aotearoa from over 40 countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

Wayne Reardon, Race Director of IRONMAN New Zealand and IRONMAN 70.3 New Zealand, said that the team was looking forward to welcoming athletes back to TaupÅ.

"We’re excited to welcome thousands of athletes and their supporters back to TaupÅ for the 38th IRONMAN New Zealand. The 2022 event has been a long time coming for our domestic athletes, and even longer for our international whÄnau, so I have no doubt that the whole town will be a hive of excitement this week," said Reardon.

"IRONMAN New Zealand is a bucket-list event for triathletes all over the world, known for its outstanding landscapes, rich culture, and unrivalled community support. Everyone involved in the event, from the TaupÅ locals to the more than 2,000 volunteers, wholeheartedly embrace IRONMAN New Zealand and its athletes and we can’t to bring the excitement of IRONMAN racing back to the region."

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas says he is thrilled to see IRONMAN return to TaupÅ after the March 2022 event had to be postponed.

"TaupÅ has become synonymous with IRONMAN - we’ve been proudly hosting the event here since 1999," Mr Trewavas said.

"It’s not just an exciting event for the athletes, however. Our locals love it too and always turn out in droves to support, as volunteers and as spectators. We welcome all our IRONMAN entrants and their supporters back to TaupÅ and wish you all the best for the challenge ahead."

Rakeipoho Taiaroa, TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board Chief Executive, sends well wishes to all the athletes set to race to TaupÅ this Saturday.

"TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board welcomes all IRONMAN New Zealand participants and wishes them safe and enjoyable time on our moana. We extend special congratulations to the iwi descendants who have entered the IRONMAN competition under our banner. As we enter into the summer holiday season, we also bid you Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

IRONMAN New Zealand sees athletes take on a 3.8km swim starting and finishing on the shores of Lake TaupÅ, a 180km ride taking in the rural landscape surrounding TaupÅ, and a 42.2km run along the lakefront. IRONMAN 70.3 athletes will swim 1.9km, bike 90km, and run 21.1km.

The 2022 event will also feature a Kids Fun Run on Friday 9 December. Children aged 5-13 years can run 750m, 1,400m or 2,000m at Tongariro North Domain, TaupÅ and finish down the iconic IRONMAN finish chute.