'Mbappe fans get early Golden Boot payout from TAB NZ'

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 10:49

TAB NZ is paying out French forward Kylian Mbappé as the Golden Boot winner with three rounds of matches still to go at the 2022 Football World Cup.

Mbappé picked up two goals in France’s 3-1 win over Poland this morning to bring his tournament tally to five, putting him two clear of a host of players on three goals.

"We can’t see how the French star will get beaten, especially as previous Golden Boot winners at the last four World Cups have scored either six or five goals," TAB NZ Chief Betting Officer Simon Thomas says.

"We were expecting him to be popular, as he was the pre-tournament favourite to win the Golden Boot, and we took more bets on him than any other player - now he’s going to deliver an early Christmas present from us to the 1000 fans who placed their Golden Boot faith in him.

"And, if the unlikely happens, and Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud, Álvaro Morata, or one of the other Golden Boot contenders chases down Mbappé, we’ll pay out on them too," Simon Thomas says.